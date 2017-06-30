Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Time for another installment of Ask Alan, as I take your questions about the past, present, and future of TV.

First up this week is a new spin on a question I answered last year, related to Bob Odenkirk famously being a runner-up to Steve Carell to play Michael Scott. Back then, it was specifically about Odenkirk and Carell swapping roles; now, it’s about what other actors might have been ideal for the role of Saul Goodman if Odenkirk was starring in The Office and Carell wasn’t interested in doing a basic cable drama. I polled a bunch of friends to help me come up with the best possible list; several of these are courtesy of Tara Ariano from Previously.TV, for instance.

Next up, a fellow Trekkie asks me if they should be concerned about Star Trek: Discovery, which has seen producer defections and delays (a premiere date was finally announced earlier this month). That’s followed by a discussion of the odd instance of an Orange Is the New Black castmember (here’s the IMDb link I promise in the video) being listed in the opening credits for all of season five despite not actually appearing on the show at any point. And we wrap things up with a discussion of TV noir, and why there isn’t more of it.

Ask Alan is off next week due to the holiday, but should be back on July 14.

As always, you can email me questions at askalan@uproxx.com, or tweet at me with the hashtag #AskAlanDay.