Ask Alan: What Would You Pay For A Streaming Service With EVERYTHING?

Happy Friday, everybody. Time for a new installment of Ask Alan, where I take your questions about the past, present, and future of TV.

This week’s show wound up being an inadvertent streaming theme, starting off with the complicated, perhaps unanswerable question of how much someone would or should pay for a single streaming service that had access to EVERYTHING: every movie and every TV show ever made.

After that, we get into the state of an actual streaming service, and whether Netflix’s ever-increasing contributions to the Peak TV situation will hurt the overall quality of their original programming — or if, for that matter, quality control is already an issue.

Finally, I talk about why even broadcast network shows are starting to follow the lead of streaming, cable, and British TV by doing shorter seasons.

Due to some scheduling issues on my end, this is the last of a stretch of Ask Alan episodes I recorded on the same day (pro tip: bring multiple shirts to the office for such a stunt). That means that some of the questions still sitting in the mailbag are unfortunately out of date, and I could use some new material for next week’s show and going forward. As always, you can email questions to askalan@uproxx.com, or tweet me with the hashtag #AskAlanDay.