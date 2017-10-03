‘Breaking Bad’ Trivia: Answer Correctly To Win A Signed Copy of ‘Breaking Bad 101’!

10.03.17

One week from today, Abrams Books will release my next book, Breaking Bad 101: The Complete Critical Companion, a collection of reviews of every episode — some roughly as they appeared online each Sunday night, some heavily rewritten, some written from scratch — interview nuggets from Gilligan and Cranston and others, plus new essays from me and Damon Lindelof on the overall genius and impact of the series.

You can preorder it now via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, iBooks, or your favorite indie bookseller. Here’s an excerpt of my essay on “Face Off,” one of many that’s brand new to the book. I’m very pleased with how it turned out, as is Heisenberg himself:

Uproxx, meanwhile, will be giving away 10 signed copies, in a contest much like the ones I’ve run for my previous books.

Here’s how it will work:

* I’ll be asking a series of Breaking Bad trivia questions on my Twitter account, once per day at noon Eastern on starting tomorrow (Wednesday) through Sunday.

* Anyone who quote tweets — not replies — with the correct response, plus the hashtag #BreakingBad101, will be entered into a drawing to win a signed copy.

* The 10 winners will be chosen at random on Monday, October 9, with this post updated around noon Eastern with the tweets from the 10 winners.

* For legal reasons, the contest is open to U.S. residents only, and no P.O. Boxes for shipping.

Good luck! You don’t have to tread lightly, just answer correctly. And if you have any questions about the book, fire away in the comments or email me and I’m happy to answer.

