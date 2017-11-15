NBC

A review of tonight’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine coming up just as soon as Shrek Live comes to Broadway…

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: one of the reasons Jake and Amy have been such an entertaining couple is that the show only occasionally tells stories about their couplehood, and can often go whole episodes without acknowledging that they’re dating/engaged. So when we get a full-on Peralta/Santiago tale like in “The Venue,” you know it’s because someone in the writers room had a fun idea for the two of them, rather than because they felt they had to service the show’s primary romance.

Where Jake/Amy stories are often about how completely mismatched they are, or how competitive they can be, the early part of the “The Venue” got its laughs for what a well-oiled machine they can be when they have a common goal like having “toit nups” — a phrase that could have felt very forced (like some of the later Seinfeld episodes where they wanted to make a catchphrase happen), but didn’t because of Samberg’s sheer enthusiasm of saying it each time, and how naturally Fumero made it sound coming from the usually uptoit Amy. That Jake knows Amy well enough to want the flowers wrapped in chronologically significant New York Times crossword puzzles, or that she knows him well enough to commission a Nakatomi Plaza cake (and do a half-decent John McClane impression while saying “Welcome to the wedding, pal!”) was incredibly charming and fun, and then set us up nicely for the crisis of the Vulture vulturing their great wedding venue.

Things felt a bit rushed after that — in particular, I could have used a bit more time watching the Vulture pretending to be a good guy for the benefit of his fianceé Jean (Maria Thayer from Those Who Can’t) before Jake and Amy sacrificed the venue for the sake of telling her the truth — but on the whole the A-story managed to feel like a very Brooklyn Nine-Nine version of a familiar sitcom wedding planning story, and I will never mind seeing Dean Winters come back to play the Vulture.