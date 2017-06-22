‘Fargo’ Leaves A Door Open In Its Terrific Third Season Finale

Fargo just concluded its third season, and I have a review of the finale coming up just as soon as I ask you if there are phones in Belgium…
“So for now, just know that sometimes the world doesn’t make a lot of sense, but how we get through it is, we stick together.” -Gloria
“But which of us can say with certainty what has occurred — actually occurred — and what is simply rumor, misinformation, opinion?” -Varga
I use two quotes at the start of this review because there were two wholly incompatible worldviews presented throughout Fargo season three: Gloria’s belief that there are things that are true, and that we are bound by our responsibilities to one another; and Varga’s belief that the only thing that matters is how much you can get away with. That split has been there in earlier seasons, too, where the innate decency of the Solversons stood in contrast to the amorality of Malvo, Lester, the Gerhardts, etc. But the show in those years sided with Molly and Lou, tending to spare the good characters while unleashing violent justice upon the wicked, as if Noah Hawley were typing the scripts at the bowling alley bar while Paul Marrane looked on approvingly.
Season three did not operate this way, up to and including its ambiguous final scene, where Peter and the Wolf face off in a Department of Homeland Security interview room, each of them confident in predicting who will come through that door in a moment: for Gloria, that it will be three DHS agents there to take Varga to a jail cell; for Varga, that it will be a man too powerful for Gloria to override as Varga is set free.
“Somebody To Love” ends with both of them waiting to be proven right, and Hawley told me he wanted to leave it for the audience to decide(*). It’s a Schrodinger’s Box of a finale: until that door opens, Gloria could be right or wrong, and same with Varga. Ordinarily, the show’s moral ethos would point towards Gloria being correct about Rikers and the Snickers bar, but so much of season three has been about the way the world no longer makes sense, and how easy it is for the Vargas of the world to transform reality into whatever they desire, so I fear the powerful man will be arriving rather than the three DHS agents.
(*) It is one last unintentional echo of Carrie Coon’s other spring show, whose finale also left viewers to decide what exactly happened, and what was real.
After a rough start to the season filled with too many echoes of better-developed characters from Fargo stories past, these last few hours were pretty amazing: beautiful to look at, finally taking full advantage of the cast Hawley and company had assembled, and deftly mixing concrete answers with Choose Your Own Adventure ones like the interview room door.
On the one hand, we know for sure that Nikki Swango died in a shootout with a state trooper, that Mr. Wrench wiped out Meemo and Varga’s other henchmen and years later executed Emmit Stussy, that Sy awoke from the coma but is badly incapacitated, and that Gloria left Moe’s department to work for the federal government. And on the other, there’s mystery about the mechanics of the bowling alley, if not on what actually happened there (Nikki and Wrench were spared, Yuri was judged and sentenced), what connection Yuri has to the Yuri of the season’s East Berlin prologue, and who is coming through that door. It’s a fair enough balance for a season that has been much more about the elusiveness of truth in the modern world. And if justice wasn’t served in every story, it felt appropriate to the darker tale Hawley and his collaborators weaved this time around.
RIP, Nikki Swango, who ironically was doomed by the same man who saved her. Had she not felt the need to deliver Paul Marrane’s warning to Emmit — when it arguably would have been better-served on Varga had the opportunity arisen — and get the wording right, she likely would have been driving her truck away from Emmit’s corpse by the time the trooper rolled up. It’s a sad end for the season’s best character, but not an undeserved one. Nikki’s love for Ray was real, and it was his decision to try to steal the stamp that set her down this path, but she did murder Maurice, and set up Meemo and the others to be slaughtered by Wrench. These are not innocent people, but neither were Nikki’s hands clean even before she gunned down a cop who was only doing his job.
Perfect ending scene. I had some of the same frustrations as you, Alan, for a lot of the season. But even though the characters generally weren’t as well-drawn as in season 1, I thought the story itself was much more satisfying in the end.
And, again, perfect final scene. Just perfect.
Good season probably the weakest of the three but that’s still superior to 95% of what’s out there…
Alan – quick correction, that was not dessert, but “salad” – Jello salad! That’s made a lot in Central PA PA Dutch country, and I guess is in Minnesota as well. Loved the finale and was also struck by how it was ambiguous just like the Leftovers. Not seeing Varga die was hard for me, he was a pretty loathesome character and his over the top teeth wore both my wife and I down. Thewlis is a great actor of course (do you know Mike Leigh’s Naked? Brutal. Anyway, like you I would be happy for another season.
Alan, who sent the text to Varga telling him that the files were with the IRS?
Also, I liked your summary of the alternate worldviews presented by Burgle and Gloria. For some reason it immediately made me think of the two theories of investing that I read about in a Random Walk Down Wall Street – the Firm Foundation Theory and the Castle-in-the-Air Theory. Should things be valued by some intrinsic standard of worth, or are they simply worth what people believe them to be worth?
I assumed it was from Swango to get him to panic and trap himself on the elevator without his henchmen.
Thanks, that makes sense.
So Nikki and Wrench were “spared” at the bowling alley — very cute
Color me unimpressed. Harley didn’t need to spend 10 hours on poor characterization and uninspired plotting just to prove the point that “stories” and “narrative” are artificial constructs in a random world.
He wasted a lot of time to put his finger in my eye. David Chase was better at it.
“Hawley.” Stupid autocorrect
I’m with you, but for some reason, I think we’re in the minority. We won’t change others’ opinions, but I do know that it wouldn’t be a lauded finale if this was season 1 and the show didn’t have two great seasons on its resume already.
I loved this season. But I never saw season 1, which seems to make people judge the other seasons more harshly.
When Burgle and Varga stopped talking and the camera went to the clock, I understood that we were going to be left hanging. I yelled at the TV, “No! Don’t you dare do that to me! Don’t you dare leave me hanging!” But it dared. And afterwards I decided I was okay with that.
Can we get a Swango and Wrench season 4. Just a wacky buddy road movie where they build up their resources, maybe act as hired guns.
It took some episodes for me to get on board, but really enjoyed this season. Last 3 episodes were amazing, music was phenomenal, Coen references applently, and connecting back to previous seasons would have felt unoriginal (although Wrench may have moved up a few spots on my yet to exist top Fargo TV character list). I’m a bit torn on the trend of ambiguous show endings lately, although it could still be a Leftovers hangover effect. Fingers crossed for a season 4.
So, Nikki sabotages Emmit’s car to get it to stall in the middle of nowhere. How did it start for him to drive away scott free? What am I missing?