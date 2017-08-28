A review of the Game of Thrones season finale coming up just as soon as we say goodbye, one idiot to another…
“This isn’t about noble houses. This is about the living and the dead.” –Jaime
A little over a year ago, Game of Thrones wrapped up its sixth season with its greatest episode ever. “The Winds of Winter” not only started tightening up what had been an overly sprawled narrative, but did a lot of it with a sequence (Cersei’s bombing of the Sept of Baelor) shot and edited like nothing the series had done before. It suggested a real evolutionary leap, or at least the idea that Benioff and Weiss could still surprise us at this advanced age for the show.
“The Dragon and the Wolf” brought the narrative even tighter, opening with a long sequence in and around the dragon pits that featured virtually every major character left other than the Starks and Littlefinger, as Dany’s coalition tried to negotiate a truce with Cersei’s. But this wasn’t another huge stylistic shift for the show — other than perhaps a portent of how sluggish the final six episodes might be if the showrunners stick to their plan of making each one feature film-length(*) — and was, like a lot of this penultimate season, a collection of strong individual moments in search of a story worthy of them.
(*) Why do Benioff and Weiss want to make six super-sized episodes rather than ten normal ones? It could be any number of reasons, including the fact that the cast and crew are all paid by the episode, not the running time, and if the budget remains constant, they’ll have far more money to produce each individual episode. Could the spectacle of “Beyond the Wall” have been accomplished in a season with ten episodes? Maybe, but it no doubt helped that more resources could be concentrated on it.
There were a number of striking beats: Cersei’s genuine shock at seeing the wight in action, the painful recriminations of the Cersei/Tyrion conversation, the splintering of Cersei and Jaime’s relationship over his refusal to break his oath to aid the North, and, especially, the palpable sense of relief I felt when the Stark sisters proved to be not nearly as stupid as either Littlefinger or the audience took them for. And there were a bunch of charming smaller moments, particularly as all the forces gathered for that confrontation in the dragon pits, like the reunion of the heroes of the Blackwater or Brienne and the Hound grudgingly recognizing they’re on the same side now. But the show’s just not built to run this long in any given installment — few dramas are, even ones with as many characters and storylines as this one — and despite excellent individual acting showcases for Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, and others, the finale really dragged, at times unsure why it should be bothering with anything not directly related to the Night King flying around on the back of his new pet zombie dragon.
Well at least Jon finally got to ride a dragon
@festivus_miracle Heyyo!
I think what brought Littlefinger down was not realizing the extent of Bran’s “sight”. He, like Cersei, did not believe in the supernatural, never saw the wrights or Dany’s dragons, and believed in political power and his ability to manipulate real people. If he knew Bran was practically omnipotent, he would have run for the hills. However, it was a fitting end to him, where even the knights of the Vale turning on him after knowing their queen was killed by him and he finally ran out of room to maneuver.
I totally disagree with Mr. Sepinwall though on this episode. This was the best of the season. It was not rushed and no one is complaining about the running time. I agree this should have been a standard season, and maybe the show runners underestimated the amount of story left so there were some sloppiness to the past five episodes, but this episode finally slowed down and let the story breathe.
He shouldn’t be called Aegon. Rhaegar already had a son named Aegon.
I thought so too, but I’ve never been sure the names were uttered in the series. I know in the book they have – there’s even the subplot about it. But I’m curious as to why he’s named Aegon. Aegon VII?
The Cersei double-cross was assumed. Tyrion was going to arrange this somehow? Cersei would agree? Nah. Those who enter into earnest, truthful pacts will win in the end. If not then this is a true statement about the hearts and intentions of men.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the Night King actually wins.
In the “Inside the Episode” feature that they put out with every episode, B&W basically admitted that they had to figure out how to present information (Jon’s true parentage and that he’s the true heir to the Iron Throne) that pretty much all of their viewers already knew in a way that was dramatic. That’s how we ended up with Sam and Bran meeting up and Bran narrating that whole sequence.
Sam on the show is excellent. I loved him in this scene, exposition or not.
Jon’s father looks exactly like Danys brother. Did anyone else have issue with that?
Yeah GOT has run into some issues. They are trying to tie up some things very quickly while dragging out others. Granted they set the bar high in previous seasons but still. Everyone stopped playing chess this season and went into full survival mode, aside from Cersei. The show is basically banking on our emotional investments in the characters ,which granted at this point is pretty high. Still its not strong writing or whatever that this show has been known for. I suspect the rest of the show will continue to follow this pattern which will be a sad way for one of the best shows ever to go out.
I think Theon is gonna rescue his sister and bring that army Cersei bought to the north during the great war and help save the day giving him redemption. Jon and Dannys baby takes the throne at the end but Cerseis baby grows up to vow revenge thus continuing the game of thrones.
Or..
Danny is parking her dragon after they win the great war but its a parallel park. Jons hanging out having some wine talking with everyone while Journeys ” Don’t stop believing” plays. screen cuts to black as Jon looks up to see if its Danny who enters.
Jon’s father is Dany’s brother. Who is also Dany’s brother’s brother. Stands to reason they look alike
@Tronner Yeah i know she had that one brother from the first season which is who it exactly looks like. thought they would look a little different.
I lol’d a bit at that last paragraph.
I have to disagree with your read on the Sam and Bran conversation. It was less about letting the audience know information, and more about seeing these characters realize something that would have been world-altering. The fact that there is an unknown heir to the throne newly discovered is massive enough; the fact that these two characters happen to have lived large chunks of their lives with him is even more mind-boggling. Perhaps some of the juice was taken away from having all of this information previously revealed to the audience, but having these characters come to the full realization was still very compelling to me.
This wildly successful show is not changing for its final season for fuck sake.
Oh, so it won’t be about a war with the White Walkers? Who is your source for this?
Considering the musical climax for the credits has always been the Wall, I’m intrigued as to how they’ll handle that location next season.
Maybe it was because I was so pissed at “Beyond the Wall” that my expectations were low, but I thought this finale was pretty good overall. Your points definitely ring true though – the show is ABOUT the Night King’s assault now, and I think they’ve botched it. The ice dragon doesn’t work. Frankly, the dragons never worked period.
And so I focused on the “breathing” parts of the show and took them at face value. The finale brought back the genuine emotion among these characters that has been missing all season.
Tyrion and Circe was touching – it’s always poignant to watch a character that’s almost cartoonishly evil show traces of humanity left, (if the actor can pull it off, and Lena Heady obviously can).
Theon’s conversation with Jon hit me too. I feel for Theon. I know he killed two innocent boys, but that’s the point of his redemption, like Jon said. You forgive him for what you can, because he seems to genuinely have figured out what honor and good mean. (Nitpick…why not have Theon just crotch-shot the other guy instead? It would make sense in a poetic justice kind of way, and tie back to Jaime and Bronn’s conversation about whether or not it’s all about dicks/lineage, or whether it’s about the ideas related to lineage like family and loyalty. You know, subtext).
My favorite scene was the Hound refusing to stand on ceremony, walking right up to the Mountain’s teary red eyes, and confirming to him all the evil stuff he did in life really did matter.
I’m not sure how Theon is going to rescue Yara. He thinks Euron’s going back to the Iron Islands, yet he’ll be literally on the other side of the world. By the time he figures this out, Euron should have the Gold Company loaded up & headed back to Westeros.