What’s Real And What’s Madness In The Jaw-Dropping ‘Legion’ Premiere?

FX

FX’s Legion debuted tonight. I loved the early episodes, and have a spoiler-filled review of the first episode coming up just as soon as I master the art of eating with a spoon…

“He believes he’s mentally ill, but at the same time, part of him knows the powers are real.” — The Interrogator

Is any of this real? Is David Haller the most powerful mutant the government has ever encountered? Is he just mentally ill and experiencing a complex set of delusions?

Or is he hugely powerful and mentally ill at the same time?

This is the core question at the heart of Legion, and while “Chapter 1” seems to confirm by the end that this is real — Syd even says as much when she and the others rescue David from the swimming pool — it very much leaves open the idea that, to borrow a line from another current series with a protagonist often accused of mental instability, the situation’s a lot more nuanced than that.

Legion is fundamentally a superhero origin story, but because of David’s condition and/or powers, Noah Hawley (who wrote and directed this tour de force) makes sure it feels unlike any filmed superhero origin before it. The goal in the first episode is less to explain how David’s powers work or who the players are battling for control of him than to put us inside David’s very crowded mind to give a sense of how he experiences the world, and why as a result he might find it very easy to accept the psychiatrists’ diagnoses and very difficult to realize that at least some of this is really happening.

We open with that stunning collection of tableau images, scored to The Who’s “Happy Jack,” as we follow David from his days as a peaceful and innocent baby to the troubled young man who attempts to hang himself, with many highs and lows in between. Each image is gorgeous, and each tells a full story in and of itself about that moment in David’s life (the delight on his face as his school chemistry experiment burns out of control says so much), while also raising troubling new questions. When he’s surrounded by people screaming in his face in the middle of a downpour, is that real? Is it telepathy run amok? Or do these people and voices exist only inside his head, mutant or not?

Even when the story proper begins, Hawley makes sure to keep us on uncertain footing. When is this? Where is this? The fashion styles look like the Mod Sixties — or what a Mod might have imagined the future looking like — but the Interrogator uses a tablet more advanced than anything we’ve got while he’s considering what to do with David, and Clockworks Psychiatric Hospital itself feels less like an actual institution than like the kind of place David might have dreamed into being after reading One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest one too many times.