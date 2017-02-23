‘Legion’ Dives Deeper Into David’s Troubled Mind In “Chapter 3”

FX

A review of tonight’s Legion coming up just as soon as I’ve been a Chinese man, a 300-pound woman, and a five-year-old girl…

“Everybody in here keeps saying that I’m sane. What if they’re wrong?” -David

“Chapter 3” opens in the compellingly odd fashion we’ve now come to expect from Legion, as glimpses of David’s childhood, and of Amy being kidnapped and tortured by the Eye, are accompanied by a talking espresso machine (played by Jemaine Clement, no less) telling Melanie a parable about a woman who turned out to be a crane in disguise. The voice of the machine will turn out to be that of Melanie’s husband Oliver, who built the complex on an old ranch 30 years ago, and his story (which Melanie listens to on repeat) will have resonance throughout an episode where many of the characters are revealed to be something other than what they appear to be.

We learn, for instance, that Cary and Kerry Loudermilk have more than just soundalike names in common: they somehow share the same body, but exist separately at least part of the time. And in the episode’s most charming (and, despite its subject matter, most straightforward) scene, David and Syd discuss her body-swapping power, and what it’s like for her to be another age, race, and/or gender, yet still be her inside.

The most important case of this, though, is David, who is turning out not to be what anyone on either side of the mentally ill/powerful mutant debate expects.

Amy is pretty much the last notable character standing who believes her brother is schizophrenic, and is startled when her captors suggest otherwise. But for all the work that Melanie, Ptonomy, Cary, and others are doing to map out David’s many impressive abilities, it’s becoming clearer by the minute — to us, and finally to the other characters — that those mental health professionsals weren’t entirely wrong in their belief that David Haller required their services. If it’s not clear at the moment where the line is between what David experiences because of his telepathy and what he experiences because his psyche has fractured into many different personalities, it’s clear that both things are true on some level, and that makes him even more dangerous than either the government or Melanie once assumed.

“Chapter 3” was a successful blend of the more dazzling visual style of the premiere with the more conventional narrative of the second episode. Things are still relatively straightforward, plot-wise — Melanie is trying to figure out how David’s powers work, and David in turn is in a rush to go rescue Amy from the Eye — but Michael Uppendahl (working with a script by Peter Calloway) had much more room to let his directorial freak flag fly with this one, as the memory work becomes dangerous once the Summerlands crew starts realizing who and what David really is. “Chapter 3” offers one disturbing, knockout image after another, from the Angriest Boy in the World coming to life with a giant papier-mâché head to David and Syd hovering in a pool of celestial light when he overloads Cary’s equipment again. The group members becoming trapped inside David’s memory while The Devil With The Yellow Eyes stalks them is a familiar horror/sci-fi trope, but executed so well that I was hiding behind my couch by the end of it.