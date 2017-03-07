Netflix

“It’s funny, though,” says Gus Cruikshank. “When something like this is going really well, I get super nervous, like, ‘Oh, when is something bad going to happen and it’s all going to end?'”

This is the central tension in the relationship between Gus (Paul Rust) and Mickey Dobbs (Gillian Jacobs), and throughout Love, the Netflix comedy that chronicles their profoundly messy affair. When Gus, a people-pleasing screenwriter wannabe, and Mickey, a radio producer who’s a recovering sex addict and alcoholic, are clicking, their chemistry is so overwhelming that the rest of the world barely exists for them. And when Love (it returns for its second season on Friday; I’ve seen all 12 episodes) is depicting those moments of low-key coupled bliss, it’s an utter charmer.

But as Gus points out, it’s impossible to fully enjoy any moment they have together, because some mortifying faux pas is always just around the next corner, and he, she, and the audience are all painfully aware that what’s sweet is inevitably going to turn painfully sour.

That emotional anvil hanging over the heads of Gus and Mickey is what makes Love — created by Rust, his wife Lesley Arfin, and comedy mogul Judd Apatow — an ongoing series rather than a movie about the nerd who connects with the damaged beauty. And it’s what makes the show simultaneously fascinating and excruciating, a romantic comedy whose operating principle seems to be based on the famous Alfred Hitchcock line about how a bomb that explodes without warning in a scene offers 15 seconds of surprise, while a scene that begins with the audience seeing the bomb offers 15 minutes of suspense. In Love, we can always see the bomb long before Gus or Mickey do, and episodes often take me twice as long to get through than their 30-ish minute running time because I have to frequently pause to psych myself up for witnessing the explosion of humiliation that I know is coming.

Why subject myself to that level of discomfort again and again, in a series to designed to be watched in a concentrated burst of embarrassment-by-proxy? Because Gus and Mickey — and, for that matter, Rust and Jacobs — are so good together to make the awkwardness worth enduring. There’s an ease and specificity and charm to that relationship when it’s at its best that creates the feeling we’re just eavesdropping on two people enjoying a great day together in the City of Angels.