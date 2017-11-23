On A Dark ‘Mr. Robot,’ The Bad Guys Win Again And Again

USA

A quick review of tonight’s Mr. Robot coming up just as soon as I find Knight Rider more realistic than Frasier…

After two of the series’ most intense episodes ever aired back to back, the season downshifts again for “Fredrick & Tanya,” a piece-mover episode with a heavy undercurrent of Evil Triumphant, as all the characters — even Elliot, though he appears just for a few minutes before giving way to Mr. Robot for the rest of the hour — come to grip with the totality of Whiterose’s victory, even if none of them can quite understand it.

So Irving shows Mr. Robot how the rich and powerful are still celebrating even in the wake of the revolution’s seeming victory. Angela spends the episode obsessively rewatching cable news footage of the Dark Army’s attacks, in so much shock over her role in this tragedy that she convinces herself the remote control’s rewind button is the time machine (or whatever sci-fi device) she believes Whiterose is building to bring back all her dead loved ones. Tyrell finds out about Joanna’s death and his son’s banishment into the foster care system. Dom still hasn’t recognized the extent of Tyrell’s patsy-dom, but she knows that the investigation has gone awry, and that her real target in Whiterose is likely to gt away with it, while Whiterose in turn tells Price the capricious reason for all this carnage. And the episode’s title characters — really Mobley and Trenton, to whom the story has finally caught up — spend the day being terrified until something beyond their worst fears are realized, as they’re not only murdered but framed as chief architects of these 4000 (and counting) deaths.