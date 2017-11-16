Elliot Races To Stop ‘Mr. Robot’ In The Fast-Paced ‘Kill Process’

USA

A review of tonight’s Mr. Robot coming up just as soon as I ship you some Ensure with same-day delivery…

“Runtime Error” and “Kill Process” are essentially one story split into two episodes, with the action all set on the same day and Elliot scrambling to stop Whiterose and Tyrell from blowing up the recovery building. But they nicely illustrate the stylistic breadth of the series: “Runtime Error” was presented in real time as one long take following either Elliot or Angela at all times. “Kill Process” features the entire cast isn’t restricted to either of last week’s gimmicks, and often generates its biggest suspense through the kind of fast cutting that wasn’t allowed in “Runtime Error,” particularly the climactic sequence shifting between Dom at the Rd Wheelbarrow (and then going into the dark basement, Clarice Starling-style), Angela on the subway, Elliot and Mr. Robot arguing in the recovery building, and Tyrell being crazy like only he can be.

The edits also allowed for one of the show’s most compelling depictions yet of the battle for control between Elliot and Mr. Robot, with the glitches leading to lost time for Elliot, and eventually with us seeing a version of those scenes where it looked like Robot was beating up Elliot, when in fact it’s just this one body bouncing itself against walls and throwing itself down stairs.