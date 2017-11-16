Elliot Races To Stop ‘Mr. Robot’ In The Fast-Paced ‘Kill Process’

A review of tonight’s Mr. Robot coming up just as soon as I ship you some Ensure with same-day delivery…
“Runtime Error” and “Kill Process” are essentially one story split into two episodes, with the action all set on the same day and Elliot scrambling to stop Whiterose and Tyrell from blowing up the recovery building. But they nicely illustrate the stylistic breadth of the series: “Runtime Error” was presented in real time as one long take following either Elliot or Angela at all times. “Kill Process” features the entire cast isn’t restricted to either of last week’s gimmicks, and often generates its biggest suspense through the kind of fast cutting that wasn’t allowed in “Runtime Error,” particularly the climactic sequence shifting between Dom at the Rd Wheelbarrow (and then going into the dark basement, Clarice Starling-style), Angela on the subway, Elliot and Mr. Robot arguing in the recovery building, and Tyrell being crazy like only he can be.
The edits also allowed for one of the show’s most compelling depictions yet of the battle for control between Elliot and Mr. Robot, with the glitches leading to lost time for Elliot, and eventually with us seeing a version of those scenes where it looked like Robot was beating up Elliot, when in fact it’s just this one body bouncing itself against walls and throwing itself down stairs.
The hallway and staircase battle between Elliot and Mr. Robot was wickedly funny. The way Sam has isolated both characters this season has rejuvenated the show since we needed a break from Elliot and Robot arguing back and forth all season. I’m sure they’ll soon return to S1 and S2’s relationship dynamic where Mr. Robot plays the devil on Elliot’s shoulder (especially now that Angela’s duplicity has been revealed to Elliot as well as the Dark Army’s long con), but the current glitching device is just a brilliant spin on the Dissociative Identity Disorder trope.
Tonight also had one of my favorite teasers to date as we met Angela’s mom, Emily, for the first time as well as young Angela. Yes, that’s the same actress, Mabel Tyler, who played the ‘girl’ in S2’s penultimate episode where Whiterose put Angela through a series of tests before gaining Angela’s loyalty. At the time, it was widely believed that the young girl in 2.11 was a young Angela. So, Elliot thinks Whiterose has been feeding Angela a load of nonsense, but we’ve seen enough from Whiterose’s POV that conflicts with Elliot’s assessment.
While I loved S2, it’s safe to say that Mr. Robot is all the way back and firing on all cylinders at this point in S3. Bravo, Sam, bravo.