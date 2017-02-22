Is Amazon’s Spy Comedy ‘Patriot’ Too Quirky For Its Own Good?

Amazon

Over the course of the first five episodes of Amazon’s new spy drama Patriot, intelligence operative John Tavner wrestles a family of Brazilian martial artists who are clad only in their underwear, assaults a little person police officer, steals a group of disabled veterans’ artificial limbs, and tries to fight an enemy agent on a stairwell while carrying a second unconscious man in a backpack.

So, yeah, Patriot (which debuts Friday) is a weird show. And the weirdness is both the best and worst thing about it.

Created by Steve Conrad (The Secret Life of Walter Mitty), Patriot is John LeCarré by way of Wes Anderson, where the quirky humor and self-conscious visual style are the primary reasons to watch, even as they keep undercutting the story being told.

It’s 2012, and after a mission gone terribly awry, John (Australian actor Michael Dorman) is in the midst of a full-fledged nervous breakdown, which has manifested itself as a side career performing folk songs whose lyrics all come, very literally translated, from things that happen in his day job.

“They’re becoming more honest,” explains John’s father Tom (the great Terry O’Quinn), the State Department’s intelligence chief, and thus John’s boss. “Which is probably a good thing for folks singers in general, but not a good thing for someone who works in intelligence.”

When Tom gets word that Iran is about to make a deal to acquire nuclear capability, he reluctantly sends John undercover in an industrial piping company that conducts business in Luxembourg, where the nuke deal is going down. But John’s not equipped at all for his undercover identity — much to the contempt of his fake boss Leslie Claret (Kurtwood Smith at his most Red Forman-ish) — and barely better these days at the actual spycraft. Even with the help of both his father and his congressman brother Edward (Michael Chernus), it’s a never-ending catastrophe that eventually draws in a local cop (Aliette Opheim), a piping company employee (Chris Conrad) who’s a little too gung-ho to put his gym muscles to work assisting a real man of action, another folk musician (Mark Boone Junior) with only a kayak and some demo CDs to his name, and a former Battleship childhood prodigy.

As absurd black comedy, a lot of this works very well. Each episode features at least one set piece, and usually several, that’s striking in its sly visual humor, and most of the actors give themselves over wholeheartedly to the oddness of it all. Some of the jokes can become too mean, and/or call too much attention to their own quirks — a running gag involving a piping company colleague whom John has to hurt for the sake of his cover qualifies as both — but Patriot‘s most interesting when it’s going for laughs.