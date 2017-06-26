AMC

Preacher is back for its second season. I published my overall thoughts on the early episodes on Thursday, and I have a review of the premiere coming up just as soon as I put you in a covered cage to cure you of the internet…

The instant “Come On Eileen” came on Tulip’s car radio early in “On the Road,” I knew some kind of ironically-scored action sequence was coming up — it’s part of both Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s directorial aesthetic for this show (remember the “You’re So Vain” car chase through the cornfield in the pilot?) and for a lot of filmed action post-Tarantino — and that it was likely to be fun. And, indeed, we very quickly got into a car chase between Tulip and the cops, shot through a grindhouse-y filter meant to evoke old film stock, complete with our three heroes all singing along lustily to Dexy’s Midnight Runners. But that chase scene is really just the set-up to the premiere’s real action centerpiece, as the Cowboy — who will be revealed later in the episode to be known as the Saint of Killers — finally catches up with his target and slaughters a bunch of cops trying to gun him down. It is, like the best action moments from season one, simultaneously thrilling and ridiculous, with a kind of Rube Goldberg quality to the way the carnage keeps on going and going — Cassidy using a corpse as a wheel stop to avoid being burned to death by direct sunlight, or Tulip having to (off-camera, thankfully) use another corpse’s bloody intestine to siphon gas for their getaway — and gets season two off to a very promising start.

But then, season one opened in similar fashion, also with visual games involving film stock and that trademark mix of comedy and gore (RIP, Tom Cruise). It wasn’t until we had settled in for a spell in Annville that the first season started to run aground creatively. So perhaps what’s most exciting about “On the Road” isn’t the big shootout, nor even the way Cassidy’s brawl with the strip club bouncer takes place mainly on the monitors while Jesse and Tulip are interviewing the manager(*), so that it becomes a background gag until the bouncer’s stray bullet flies through the wall and kills her.

(*) It’s a smaller-scale version of the pilot leaving the cellar door closed so we don’t actually see Tulip shoot down the helicopter with her improvised bazooka. Much less money was likely saved in this instance, but it’s another example of the show being smart in how it can approach violent scenes from very oblique angles.

No, what’s most exciting about “On the Road” is how confident and focused the episode seems even when bullets aren’t flying and tongues aren’t being ripped out of the mouths of poor bewitched witnesses.

As big a problem as Annville itself was in parts of season one, nearly as big was the fact that Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy were so often separate, and/or working at cross purposes. The chemistry between the three stars is one of the show’s best assets, and as with a lot of recent TV dramas that did a lot of narrative throat-clearing early on, things are almost always more interesting once the protagonists start working together. They’re not all entirely on the same page here — Tulip still seems skeptical about the search for God, even though she believes in, and doesn’t like, Jesse’s ability to use the Word of God on people(*), and Cassidy is just along for the ride with his mates — but they’re traveling together, with the same rough goal in mind, and at the moment the show feels much more of a piece than when the three of them were scattered around Annville, each pursuing a separate agenda.

(*) Tulip’s request for Jesse not to use the Word so much has some plot utility — at the moment, the show is a mystery about God’s whereabouts, and imagine how much less interesting a traditional mystery would be if the detective could compel every witness to do whatever he asked — but also acknowledges, as her response to their forced kiss last season did, that the Word is kind of an awful power for anyone to have, even someone as relatively well-meaning as Jesse Custer. Look at what happens to the poor gas station clerk when he couldn’t tell the Saint about Jesse, all because the Word had made him pretend the trio were never there.