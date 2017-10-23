Can Anyone Escape ‘The Deuce’ In ‘Au Reservoir’?

HBO

A review of tonight's The Deuce coming up

“Go home. If you stay, you’ll die.” –Darlene

Through their past collaborations together, David Simon and George Pelecanos have had something of a tradition: Pelecanos will write the penultimate episode of a season (in one year of Tremé, he wrote the antepenultimate episode instead), and Simon will give him a terrible thing or three to do to some of that show’s most beloved characters.

Those shows were Pelecanos working for Simon, though, where here they’re co-creators and co-showrunners, so the penultimate job for The Deuce season one goes to another novelist-turned-screenwriter in Megan Abbott. And though the episode seems built like a vintage Pelecanos Episode, it doesn’t turn out that way at all. Even in a world as dark and sad as this one, The Deuce allows for the hope that occasionally, things can go okay.

From the moment Ashley decides she’s had enough of C.C.’s abuse and mistreatment and neglect — declaring “Fuck this” after he once again gives Lori preferential treatment — until the final scene of “Au Reservoir,” I was convinced that her walkabout would end badly, whether C.C. luring her back into his life, or the violent end of hers. That’s just how I’ve been conditioned by the Simon oeuvre, which features plenty of examples of people like Ashley who decide to get out of a doomed situation, then either lose their nerve or fail due to forces beyond their control. Instead, Ashley gets to enjoy a few carefree days in the city crashing with Abby and hanging around with White Frankie. For the first time in a long time, she’s not selling her body. She cleans up Abby’s pigsty of an apartment as repayment for letting her stay, and when she and Frankie have sex, it’s because she likes him, not for money. (She may harbor some fantasy at first of him helping to rescue her, but it becomes clear quickly that this guy — who admits to being technically homeless — can barely take care of himself, let alone her.) And when Abby winds up with a check from her wealthy father that she doesn’t feel she deserves or wants, she gives it to Ashley (née Dorothy) to help her get on a bus to see her sister in Buffalo and find something else to do besides sex work. The hopeful look on Dorothy’s face as she rides the Port Authority escalator, away from the “Welcome to New York” sign that greeted Lori in the premiere (and that surely greeted Ashley years before) was a welcome relief at the end of an episode where I was holding my breath not only for her, but for so many of the characters trying to find a way out of their present circumstances.