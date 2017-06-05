Does ‘The Leftovers’ Finale Let The Mystery Be?

A review of The Leftovers series finale coming up just as soon as we get to the ooey gooey…
“I’m here.” -Nora
The whole point of Mad Libs — or, if they’re custom-written by the Reverend Jamison himself, Matt Libs — is that you don’t know in what context any of the nouns, adjectives, or proper names you volunteer will be used, which can result in Nora unwittingly describing her place of employment as “the Department of Sudden Diarrhea,” or her age as 417.
The Leftovers this season has often been so strange and seemingly random that, if it weren’t for the sheer artistry from all involved, it might be easy to assume that Damon Lindelof and company were generating story ideas via Mad Libs:
It’s easy to fill in blanks when you don’t even know what the question is, much harder when you do, especially when you’re dealing with a show as intentionally ambiguous as this one. I can tell you where “The Book of Nora” takes place (rural Australia), roughly when (a decade or two after Kevin and Nora split), and most of what happens in it (Kevin and Nora reconcile after all their time apart). But what am I to do with these two that bookend the series finale?
The answers would seem to be linked. If Nora did go through the machine, she’s telling Kevin, and us, the truth about what she saw, and what happened to the Departed. If she panicked at the last second and said no, then she invented the parallel world where the Departed went and she followed, as a lie to conceal her cowardice about pursuing her kids wherever they might be, and then about not reconnecting with Kevin and her other loved ones back on Earth.
At the episode’s beginning, Nora tells Dr. Bekker, with all the righteous indignation Carrie Coon can muster — which, like every other emotion Coon is asked to play in the finale, is a lot — that she doesn’t lie. But later we see the Australian nun lie with equal conviction about the man who just climbed down a ladder from her bedroom window, and Kevin initially seems quite committed to the lie he has chosen to tell in which he and Nora were just nodding acquaintances from Mapleton who never fell in love, never adopted a baby, never had to literally chain themselves together at night, never endured fire and brimstone and Purgatory and madness. It’s easier than it seems to tell a lie convincingly, and we know that Nora’s statement about lying is itself a lie. Nora Jamison Durst lies. All. The. Time. To herself. To others. About how she broke her arm. About how composed or destroyed she may be at any given moment. About her true feelings for her Departed, adulterous husband. About how much it hurt to give up custody of Lily. About her desire to go through the LADR machine. About how much she loves Kevin Garvey.
Would one more lie — one grand lie that will only be shared between two people: herself and her lying lover Kevin — really be beyond her?
You can look at Nora’s concluding monologue in one of two ways. In the first, she is telling the truth, and the sound she made right before the LADR machine prepared to fire upon her was just an involuntary gasp as the chamber filled with liquid. She went through, and discovered that, from the point of view of the Departed — who were living in an identical but much less populated world — it was everyone else who vanished, and not them. She spent years getting from Melbourne to Mapleton, got so close to Doug and the kids that she could practically touch them, before realizing that they had moved on emotionally in a way she never could, and were better off never again seeing Nora Cursed. She then traveled for many more years until she could track down Dr. Van Eeghen and convince him to rebuild his machine on that side to send her home, and at that point began a self-imposed exile Down Under because she felt people in her original universe wouldn’t believe her, and/or also would do well to think she was dead.
In the other way, Nora is lying like she just had a motorcycle man in her bedroom. Her gasp was the start of a last-ditch protest. Dr. Eden turned off the machine (while Dr. Bekker presumably laughed smugly about her instincts being right again), Nora apologized profusely and begged her brother to tell everyone that she went through and was never coming back. And, drowning in shame over the cowardice that prevented her from risking death for the tiny chance of finding her family alive and well in the manner she will later describe to Kevin, she still chooses exile in Australia, just much earlier than she will claim.
You can poke holes in either theory, quite easily. If, for instance, the Departed on Earth-2 (the reality where Balki, Shaquille O’Neal, and Nora’s husband and kids went) are physically okay, but even more overwhelmed with sadness at not knowing what happened to all those who stayed on Earth-1 (the reality where Cousin Larry, Kobe Bryant, and Nora all were at the start of the series), then why wouldn’t Dr. Van Eeghen have already built a second LADR machine so he could go back (or send other people back) to let Earth-1 know what was happening and try to figure out a way to transport a large group of people across the barrier at once? (Send J-Lo, Gary Busey, and Anthony Bourdain on a global “See? The Departed aren’t really dead, and we may have a way to get the others back!” tour, and see how much money they would raise.) For that matter, given Nora’s keen and stated awareness of how much emotional pain most of the people on Earth-2 were in, coupled with her own knowledge of what it was like for her to endure the same level of pain for seven years on Earth-1, would she really be so cold and selfish as to not go screaming from the rooftops about what she had seen(*), with Eden and Bekker along to support her claim? And conversely, if Nora walked out of that truck rather than vanishing from it, would whatever mortification she felt over not actually being, as Matt once dubbed her, The Bravest Girl On Earth, really overwhelm her desire to be there for her brother as he slowly died of cancer?
(*) Wouldn’t, for instance, the mom from the series’ opening scene still desperately want to find her missing son Sam, assuming the dad who vanished from the laundromat parking lot at the same time as Sam was able to care for him for all the years in between?
You can, like with organized religion itself, choose to believe or to be a skeptic about the tale Nora spins for Kevin — I started out believing her, then found myself interrogating the story — but it doesn’t really matter. In the end, you fill in the two most important blanks in this particular Matt Lib the same way: Nora declined a chance to reunite with her family (whether abstract and infinitesimal or right in front of her face), and she felt such self-loathing over that choice, and the mess she had made of things with Kevin, that she opted for a life sentence out in the middle of nowhere, caring for her birds, occasionally calling Laurie — who is very much not dead — for emotional support, and otherwise just trying to get through each day the same way she did for the seven years between when her family vanished and when she sat naked in the LADR chamber: grieving all she has lost, but unable or unwilling to fully articulate that loss to a world that can’t quite appreciate it. There are notable differences between the two, but the one that truly separates Nora’s version from the skeptic’s take is what the nun tells Nora when suggesting the missing birds really are going past their 50-mile ranges to deliver messages of love around the world: “It’s just a nicer story.”
When Kevin sits at Nora’s table and hears her talk about how afraid she was that he wouldn’t believe her, he replies, “Of course I believe you. You’re here.” Kevin has never really been a man of faith, not even when he appeared to be making repeat trips to the underworld, and even here he isn’t really expressing belief in a higher power, or some kind of intergalactic mitosis where the split wasn’t even. He has faith in Nora Durst, who is sitting across the table from him, giving him a look suggesting that, after all these years, she might be willing to take him back despite the horrible things they said to each other in that hotel in Melbourne. He needs her back, and she in turn needs him to believe her story, so he does.
Kevin admits that he pretended they barely knew each other as a way to erase all the terrible things he said and did to her, so he can understand the notion of making up a better version of the past in hopes of improving your present. He will never know with absolute certainty the truth about where Nora’s been, and he won’t much care because he’ll have her with him now. Those of us who have watched these three extraordinary seasons of television will never know for sure, because Lindelof, Perrotta, et al elected to cut straight from Nora’s gasp in the chamber to Nora’s new life as “Sarah.” They tell us an explanation for the Sudden Departure, but they never show it to us, leaving it as one more blank we’ll have to fill in about the story ourselves, along with why Laurie chose to come out of the water that morning rather than drowning herself — or, for that matter, related questions in the stories of our own lives, like what happens when we die, and how those left behind are meant to cope with our absence.
The story of Earth-2 evokes many blanks we still have to fill in about this life, if there’s a next one, and what it might be like. If the rest of the Dursts have moved on without Nora, does she really have a place with them now that she’s ascended the LADR to what she thought would be her final reward? If a man dies at 35, is he truly in Heaven if it’s without the wife he adored for a decade? And what happens if the wife soon remarries and is just as happy with another man for the next 40 years? With whom does she spend an eternity? My best friend Todd died of leukemia before we even got to elementary school; if there’s an afterlife, has he been aging all this time, or will we one day reunite with me hopefully an old man and Todd still a little boy? Or is death itself one big blank, never to be filled in with the grossest noun or most ridiculous name you can think of, or by anything at all?
The Leftovers was a show about those blanks, and about how impossible it truly is to know what to put in them, so of course it should end with ambiguity. Kevin is happy to accept how this blank has been filled, and we can fill it another way if we prefer. Sometime on Departure Day — whether during the phone call with Jill and Tommy, or while she was sinking to the bottom of Port Phillip Bay — Laurie decided she’d rather take the certainty of this life than the blank of what comes after. The show deliberately skips past that, too, choosing to instead show Laurie as a happy grandma, having found the same peace that Matt did in between when he spoke with David Burton and when the cancer took him.
We can treat this like Lindelof’s previous series, or so many other great dramas of this century, and demand answers. Or we can recognize that The Leftovers never promised any — that, both within the narrative and throughout Lindelof’s publicity for the show over the years, it could not have been more clear that answers to metaphysical questions were besides the point — and we can just, like the Iris DeMent song that returned to serve as the theme music one final time, let the mystery be. Wherever you go, there you are. Wherever Nora went that morning in the Melbourne parking lot, here she is now. And Kevin is lucky to have her, just as we are lucky to get to enjoy their difficult but ultimately happy reconciliation.
This story has always been cosmic in scope, intimate at heart, and this proved true throughout the final season. Matt Jamison meets God (or a main claiming to be He) and their conversation quickly becomes all about Matt Jamison. Kevin Sr. is determined to prevent a flood that will drown the world, when really he’s just desperate for some purpose to his own life, as well as a connection to that trip he took when he and Kevin were in their deepest throes of grief after the death of his wife. Kevin blows up an entire reality (albeit one he may just be hallucinating) purely for the sake of his own emotional growth.
So the most powerful scene of “The Book of Nora” isn’t Nora climbing into the machine that will fling her atoms somewhere across time and space. Nor is it Nora offering an explanation for where she went and what happened to the Departed. No, this tale that crossed barriers between universes, between life and death itself, reaches its emotional climax with a scene of two lonely people huddled together on a dance floor at a stranger’s wedding, swaying to the music of Otis Redding, choking back tears at the thought of all the years they lost because they were each too afraid to admit they really loved each other.
That was it. The Book of Nora was a nice companion to the first episode of the series, the Book of Kevin, and it showed that, even though the series presented itself as a grand metaphysical mystery, it also was, at its heart, a love story. Also, HBO wisely warned us in its description of the episode “Nothing is answered. Everything is answered. And then it ends.”
I think one of the big questions that will drive people crazy is where did the episode take place, and if the story that Nora tells at the end is true. Did she really go through the LADR machine, only to come back? After three seasons wanting to be with her kids, she sees them and decides to turn around and not talk to them? All of those are legitimate questions, but I also think that those questions are missing the point. If she went through the LADR machine or not, what the final scene is telling us is that she finally has a story to tell and someone to tell it. She has finally written the Book of Nora and, after Kevin acceptance of it, they are both ready to write their common story.
I will miss watching a show that was not only engaging, but that it made me think and reflect about important questions, about the nature of existence, and the universe. The answers, were never supposed to come from the show, or from Lindelof, but from us. The Leftovers was just a great vehicle to ask those questions, letting us come up with our own answers, and prodding us to write our own narratives in order to make sense of the world around us. So thanks Damon Lindelof and the rest of the writers in the show for creating such a beautiful piece of storytelling. I will miss watching it and thinking about the show every Sunday.
Thanks Alan for all of your recaps. They really helped make sense of what it was, no doubt a complex but fascinating show!
I wrote more about the episode in my recap (see below), which includes a quote from a preliminary conversation I had about the finale with Reza Aslan, a consulting producer of the show and a religious scholar that helped with many of the religious themes of the series. I will post a long interview with him on my blog on Wednesday.
The plot hole about the physicist not using the machine on the other side to send people there back is too obvious. She has to be making that whole thing up IMO.
Alan, I’ve enjoyed each and every one of your reviews for this show and will dearly miss them, so THANK YOU. This finale, like the entire series before it, floored me. Truly remarkable storytelling, truly remarkable art.
Alan, just a huge thank you for all of the insight, honesty, and thoughtfulness you have brought throughout this incredible series. There is so much about the show that I would never have recognized or appreciated without your reviews.
I wasn’t entirely enjoying the finale as much as I enjoyed last week’s episode while watching it, but after some time to think, I’m quite satisfied with it. It was a very Leftovers finale. It created questions, and then answered them. Created mysteries, then resolved them. And it left us with ambiguity, as always. But most importantly, it was a vehicle for amazing writing and an amazing performance from Carrie Coon. The single take monologue at the beginning was breathtaking.
I’ll miss this show dearly, as well as Alan’s reviews. But I also can’t wait to see what all these individuals (Coon, Lindelof, Leder, Dowd, etc) do next.
Don’t think they could have done better with the finale. Beautiful writing, answers, some new mysteries (if we choose), fantastic acting, gorgeous direction. I leave… sad, happy, and satisfied.
Beautiful review, Alan. Thank you!
I’ve had my issues with this show and this season in particular, which I found to be the weakest. But I think that was the best season finale I’ve ever seen.
Damn it, you said exactly what I was going to say. This is pretty much the best I’ve ever scene by far. It had all the emotion of Six Feet Under, all the risk-paying-off-ness of The Shield, and of course every element of the show was firing on all cylinders.
(scene = seen, omg)
If it is good enough for Kevin, it’s good enough for me.
And I want bumper sticker royalties, ya’ll.
Anything this show decided to do, through it’s entire run, has enraptured me. I have to confess that I wasn’t as IN to this season as 1 and 2, (still brilliant though), but this finale was the best series finale I’ve ever seen, and by a wide margin.
Even the freaking age-makeup worked. Count all the risks they too took, and how it worked brilliantly every time. No external threat at all (no monster to vanquish, or even illness to cope with – just a straight up love story). Not going back, to young Kevin or young Nora, after flashing forward – not even once. Just going for it with the suicide pod / LADR machine.
Lovely review. I thought the finale was excellent–loved how it focused on the love story, and the actors were tremendous. Ultimately, I think only season 2 was transcendent, but it’s hard to sustain genius. This was a worthy conclusion to a great show.
Lots of good stuff, and that was one helluva fast 75 minutes, but it made no sense.
Laurie watched Kevin pine for Nora for years and years, freezing his life for her, and travelling to Australia every vacation to search for her, and she never told Nora?
She must have told her. And, wait, Nora missed him and would have loved to talk to him, but figured, heck, too much time had gone by, so she just let him spend every spare minute searching and pining for her?
No sense.
I’m in awe of what this show was able to accomplish. I can’t stop thinking about just how wonderful every bizarre and hilarious and sob including moment was. Alan, having you around to write about it and have a place to go to share the experience with someone (even someone I’ve never met) made it such a more tremendously personal experience. As someone who loved Lost, this was a totally different and ultimately more satisfying, emotionally roller coasting brilliant experiences I’ve ever had. Someday it’s going to get the viewers it deserves and we’ll get that Nora season. In the meantime, I’ve got a tattoo that says “You have no greater purpose” and I’ll keep beating the drum fly these wonderful characters.
Alan, let Mr. Lindelof know that he stuck the landing.
Tremendous read. Bravo!
the whole episode seemed like another dream sequence. so much so that I was convinced that Nora died in the machine, and everything after was just a dream she was having as she died. in fact I still believe that is the best explanation. I mean come on, all that stuff wirh the beads and the goat? Nora was dreaming.
I think this is my favorite piece of yours I’ve ever read, Alan.
Great recap, thanks. Thanks to “The Leftovers” crew for a beautiful show. Had the previous episode been Coon’s last with the beach ball story it would have been enough. Then we’re given more. Theroux was great in the scene at Nora’s house explaining how he’d search for her every year during his two week vacation. So many tears. Does S1 really not get that much love? Wasn’t it your favorite show that year? It was pretty great.
I came thisclose to bailing after season one. While compelling, I found it to be so relentlessly bleak and such a chore to watch. Season two was terrific and the final season was good. The ending was perfect. I’m finally ready to forgive Mr. Lindelof.
Guess I’m the weirdo who loved (and cried many times over) the Lost finale, but thought this one was relatively meh, mostly because Linedlof and co. decided to “tell” everything about the fates of our characters instead of “show” what happened to all of them.
I didn’t even consider the possibility that Nora was lying either, since it would betray all the lessons she learned leading up to it. I kinda took the whole “telling” instead of “showing” the other world (which was an awesome explanation btw) as a cop out for the show having a limited budget. Plus I couldn’t really appreciate how nice the dance scene was (which in retrospective really was neat), when I was too focused on either a) the show looking like it straight up copied the Sideways ending from Lost, complete with the memory loss or b ) being an elaborate lie where people vacationed to The Other Side ala the San Junipero episode of Black Mirror. I wish the show didn’t have to resort to so many ambiguous tricks and just let me enjoy the characters each having their own catharsis instead of making me guess what was real and what wasn’t the entire time, but whatevs. Not a bad ending (Disclaimer: I’m the guy who still think the Breaking Bad ending is one of the more disappointing ones since Walter “wins”, or that the Friday Night Lightsending was a cop out since the Taylors ultimately ended up leaving Dillon after all they dealt with), I guess I just thought I’d be alot more emotional about it than I was.
Eh, endings are hard and after arguing against the stupid Lost backlash for years on end, I can’t judge an entire show by them. I thought this season as a whole was fantastic and the best one yet, especially the middle of the season where everyone was slowly going insane over their beliefs falling apart. The one two punch of last week’s Kevin episode and this week for Nora kinda sputtered out IMO, but I won’t hold it against The Leftovers because it will still go down as one of the best HBO shows ever. High five Lindelof, too bad only like 100,000 people (including 0 of my friends) ever watched this show.
FYI The Wire has my favorite ending ever. I think Hannibal, Lost, Parks and Recreation, and surprisingly The Office are in my top 5 too (definitely gonna come up with like 5 other shows to add like 5 minutes after I post this ugh).
Cry a lot with the end and with your review thank you for being part of my experience with the Leftovers greetings from Ecuador
Sorry for my English
I really enjoyed this, Alan, as well as your interviews with Lindelof, Leder, and Coons. You added significantly to my satisfaction with this finale. Keep up the great work!
Amazing review captured my thoughts beautifully – the analytic and poetry parts of your mind! In my opinion the discussion between Matt and Nora in the lawn chairs was the BEST part of the finale and captured the essence of the show for me. Matt talking about being scared of dying but being more scared of living. Living a life with deep faith is easy but living one with no idea what to beleive is scary as hell. This spoke to me as I would prefer to beleive but have not been able to get there yet in my life. Hopefully it will happen for me in the reverse of one Matt Jamison.
– I found Season 1 and 2 to be much more rooted in faith and the possibility of it shortly after the sudden departure and the journey to Miracle. Season 3 was more agnostic which makes sense as time went along and 7 years passed allowing the real world to move on away from faith. Most things this year were explained away or other non-faith reasons made more sense. I prefer to want to beleive so season 3 will always be my least favorite but still an outstanding season.
– I can’t wait to rewatch the entire series and will dial it up before the Wire, Breaking Bad, Sopranos, etc because I will always be able to find entertainment and great shows moving forward however I doubt I will ever find a show quite like this which will hit me emotionally and challenge my mind unless I get a spinoff of Matt and Mary living together going through cancer.
Thanks Alan for all the insight over the years. I was with you from season
Wanted to add that Nora didn’t go to any other side – that was a nicer story to tell!
Regarding the episode, yes, to echo your mad(Matt?)-libbed answer, it was: perfect.
However, regarding your review / take on the episode, I was surprised while reading said review to discover a particular take (or lack thereof) of yours on an aspect of the episode. At first, I thought you were just dancing around the presentation of the episode, though I did suspect that perhaps we had read it differently; a suspicion that would be confirmed when you circled back around to this point in one of your asterisk mark notations.
To me, the parallels between this and “Lindelof’s previous series” were not just noteworthy, but stark and specific; Lindelof, obviously affected by and aware of the backlash against LOST due to its finale chose not only to present a brilliant, pleasing and affecting finale to The Leftovers, but chose to pull down his own penis (and brass ball) scanner and literally lay everything on the table by leaning into that aforementioned finale and paralleling it in a multitude of ways.
Reading your review, it felt as though you were only mildly suspicious as to what and where we were once we jumped from the machine to the seagulls, and the presence of Laurie confirmed, for you, the fact that Nora was alive and that we were in a future set time on earth. That blows my mind! If anything, to me, Laurie’s inclusion serve’s solely to cast MORE ambiguity on what is going on and where Nora is. Is she alive or dead? Did she cross over or not? And if so, dead or departed, do you simply end up in the same, forgive me, Sideway’s World afterlife? Kevin showing up and seemingly being a completely different, again, forgive me, Sideways World Kevin only served to further underscore this. I mean, my god, we had a musical set, lantern lit, tented event where our two leads came together and one knew of a previous life shared with the other while said other seemingly knew nothing of such a life. Lindelof leaned SO heavily into the finale of LOST because getting this right clearly meant so much to him. And whether or not I’m reading too much into THAT, I’m still completely dumbfounded that for you, the entire ambiguous presentation of where Nora was and whether or not she was alive or dead seemed to barely register for you.
To conclude, I too will miss this show dearly and only a smidge less so, I will miss deepening my experience of each episode by reading your reviews directly following each viewing. Thanks, Alan!
Why give Kevin such otherworldly ability of resurrection and make absolutely nothing of it in the end? There was no purpose to it at all, all the soul searching could have been done while he was alive, no need to go to such lengths. Now I think it was done just to have some fun with all the spiritual/mystical angle. Quite a cop-out imo. The reunion between Kevin and Nora didn’t feel earned at all. Not with that attitude of hers for 20+ years.
I was born in 1951. I mention that because I’ve been watching television basically since its inception. The Leftovers is without doubt one of the top 3-4 experiences I’ve had over the many decades of watching TV. The acting was unparalleled. The writing was other-worldly (no pun intended), and the direction was spot on. The finale will go down in my “book”, as the most poignant ever to end a series. Whether Nora went through the machine or not is not important. What she came to learn was.
I loved seasons 1 and 2 so much that a third seemed like a coda. The high points of the show were generally in season 2, especially with Karaoke Kevin. I sensed that season 3 was becoming a bit self-aware, as evidenced by the Perfect Strangers gag (funny as that was.) The only episode that I truly loved in S3 was Matt’s.
I’ll watch season 3 again later this year. Maybe I just need another viewing to appreciate it more. Still, great TV nevertheless.
I bet Lindelof appreciates the irony that it took him writing a show all about not answering questions to bring him to this place: a finale nearly everyone absolutely loved.