The most annoying part of watching Syfy’s The Magicians is the constant swearing — or, rather, the constant muted use of “fuck,” particularly in any scene involving the teleporting telepath Penny (Arjun Gupta). Though cable isn’t governed by FCC rules, that remains the One Word You Usually Can’t Say On Basic Cable(*), mainly to avoid agitating sponsors. So Penny or one of the show’s other twentysomething spellcasters will be cursing up a storm, and then the audio will start dropping whenever an F-sound is made(**). It’s a huge distraction.

(*) There are exceptions, notably FX, which quietly began letting Louie use “fuck” a few years ago, then let other shows slowly follow suit.

(**) The streaming and On Demand versions of episodes run with the full audio, which is the same approach Mr. Robot and some other basic cable shows take. It’s yet another way (see also Mad Men‘s randomly-inserted commercial breaks) in which shows are being made less with the original air version in mind than with the one that will live for years on Netflix, et al.

And yet… those muted “fuck”s serve as an accidentally brilliant thesis statement for The Magicians, which is even better and more confident in its second season. (It premieres tomorrow night at 9; I’ve seen the first seven episodes.) The barrage of half-silent F-bombs has the feel of kids trying on grown-up habits — or basic cable shows putting on premium cable or streaming airs — without understanding that these superficial things only expose how not quite adult they really are.

Which is what The Magicians is all about.

Adapted by Sera Gamble and John McNamara from the trilogy of fantasy novels by Lev Grossman about grad students at school for magic Brakebills, who discover a Narnia-esque fantasy world called Fillory, The Magicians could content itself with being the most surface and commercial version of the idea: a little bit Harry Potter, a little bit The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe, and a whole lot of sex. And all of that is certainly there, particularly in any material involving Eliot (Hale Appleman), the sexually fluid life of the party who has to become the High King of Fillory — which comes with a lifetime of magically-enforced monogamy to a woman. (In an upcoming episode, Elliot compares his interest in the opposite sex to his feelings about Thai food: interesting, but not what he wants as the only thing he can ever eat.)

But the writer to whom the series owes its biggest spiritual debt isn’t J.K. Rowling or C.S. Lewis, or even Grossman, but Joss Whedon. Just as Buffy the Vampire Slayer used its monsters as metaphors for teen rites of passage, The Magicians uses its spells and demons as commentary on the difficult transition from the carefree days of your late teens and early 20s into full-fledged adulthood, with all the responsibilities that come with.