Look, we probably could have devoted this week’s entire episode of the TV Avalanche podcast to discussing last night’s Better Call Saul finale, even after my review, my interview with writer Gennifer Hutchison, and Brian’s list of finale questions. And I’m sure many of you would have loved that.

We also could have devoted an entire episode to Brian gloating about the state of his favorite NBA team, and me tearing out the remains of my hair over mine, but I don’t know that anyone would have loved that. So instead, we placed that conversation at the end of the show, after some long and in-depth Saul talk, and after reviews of a new Netflix comedy we both loved, a returning AMC drama we’re split on, and spoilers for another prestige cable finale.

The rundown:

01:24-09:20 GLOW

09:21-18:30 Preacher season 2

18:31-29:36 American Gods finale spoilers

29:37-01:12:15 Better Call Saul finale spoilers

01:13:13-01:29:16 NBA Draft talk