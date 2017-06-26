Netflix/CBS/FX

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

We’re entering a rare slow(ish) period on the TV calendar as summer arrives, which means it’s time for us to look back on the results of their spring TV draft, and to spoil the finales of three of the shows we’ve been obsessing about since April: Silicon Valley, Veep, and Fargo. In between, Brian tries to stump me with a quiz about his beloved Zoo, while I lament the premiere of Netflix’s Gypsy and briefly try to explain the weirdest Twin Peaks episode ever.

As always, you can send questions to tvavalanche@uproxx.com, or tweet with the hashtag #TVAvalanche.

Our theme song is "Brundlefly" by The Zombie Dandies, which you can download here.

The rundown:

00:00-09:03 Who won the April TV draft?

09:04-17:47 Zoo season 3/Zoo quiz

17:48-24:00 Gypsy

24:01-26:00 Twin Peaks‘ weirdest episode ever

26:01-39:13 Silicon Valley finale spoilers

39:14-57:04 Veep finale spoilers

57:05-01:17:48 Fargo finale spoilers