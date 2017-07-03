TV Avalanche Podcast, Episode 22: ‘Snowfall,’ ‘Tour De Pharmacy’ & TV Legal Dream Teams

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

It’s a holiday week for those of us about to celebrate America’s Independence Day, but Brian and I still had time to come together to preview FX’s drug saga Snowfall and HBO’s sports mockumentary Tour de Pharmacy, before drafting TV legal dream teams and ranking the recent impressive work of Alison Brie. Then at the end, I briefly celebrate some good news about the Knicks before recognizing that I am still a Knicks fan, and all that entails.

As always, you can send questions to tvavalanche@uproxx.com, or tweet with the hashtag #TVAvalanche.

You can also follow the podcast directly on Twitter. Uproxx now has a dedicated TV Avalanche page with links to all the ways you can subscribe, but just in case, the podcast is available on iTunes (please rate and review if you haven’t already), Stitcher, Google Play, and Android. You can also stream it below or download it from SoundCloud. Our theme song is “Brundlefly” by The Zombie Dandies, which you can download here.

The rundown:

00:00-10:11 Snowfall
10:12-20:16 Tour de Pharmacy
20:17-36:51 TV legal dream team draft
36:52-44:42 Ranking Alison Brie’s shows/characters
44:43-49:10 The Leftovers finale vs. Phil Jackson’s firing

