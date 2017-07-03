FX/HBO

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

It’s a holiday week for those of us about to celebrate America’s Independence Day, but Brian and I still had time to come together to preview FX’s drug saga Snowfall and HBO’s sports mockumentary Tour de Pharmacy, before drafting TV legal dream teams and ranking the recent impressive work of Alison Brie. Then at the end, I briefly celebrate some good news about the Knicks before recognizing that I am still a Knicks fan, and all that entails.

The rundown:

00:00-10:11 Snowfall

10:12-20:16 Tour de Pharmacy

20:17-36:51 TV legal dream team draft

36:52-44:42 Ranking Alison Brie’s shows/characters

44:43-49:10 The Leftovers finale vs. Phil Jackson’s firing