Netflix/HBO

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

The biggest show on TV is back, and we had a lot to say about the return of Game of Thrones. First, though, we break down highlights and lowlights of this year’s Emmy nominations, review Netflix’s new Ozark, talk a bit about the return of Ballers — and would an extended aside about the late, great Martin Landau be something you might be interested in? — revisit the Mad Men pilot on its 10th anniversary week, and spoil GLOW season 1.

As always, you can send questions to tvavalanche@uproxx.com, or tweet with the hashtag #TVAvalanche.

You can also follow the podcast directly on Twitter.

The rundown:

00:00-11:53 Emmy nominations

11:54-20:06 Ozark

20:07-25:23 Ballers

25:24-27:42 RIP, Martin Landau

27:43-46:29 The Mad Men premiere, 10 years later

46:30-01:00:44 GLOW season 1 spoilers

01:00:45-01:35:53 Game of Thrones: “Dragonstone” spoilers