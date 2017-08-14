TV Avalanche Podcast, Episode 28: ‘The Defenders,’ ‘Halt And Catch Fire,’ ‘Game of Thrones’

#TV Avalanche #Game of Thrones
Senior Television Writer
08.14.17 2 Comments

AMC/Netflix

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

This week, we team up to talk about The Defenders — the climactic Marvel/Netflix drama that brings together Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist — then prepare to say goodbye to the great Halt and Catch Fire before answering your questions about putting Wynn Duffy from Justified on other shows, how hard it is to remember plot points on shows with long hiatuses, and what our two favorite NBA players could do on Game of Thrones. We close things up with a long spoiler discussion of the crazy schemes hatched by Jon Snow and company in “Eastwatch.”

00:00-15:01 The Defenders
15:02-23:00 Halt and Catch Fire season 4
23:01-37:21 Listener mail: All he does is Wynn
37:22-42:29 Listener mail: Remembering Peak TV plot points
42:30-46:47 Listener mail: Porzingis and Embiid on Game of Thrones?
46:48-01:15:03 Game of Thrones: “Eastwatch” spoilers

I’m on vacation for the next couple of weeks. Brian’s going to record at least one podcast in my absence, and from what little he has told me about of his plans, it should be a memorable — or, at least, silly — one.

As always, you can send questions to tvavalanche@uproxx.com, or tweet with the hashtag #TVAvalanche.

You can also follow the podcast directly on Twitter. Uproxx now has a dedicated TV Avalanche page with links to all the ways you can subscribe, but just in case, the podcast is available on iTunes (please rate and review if you haven’t already), Stitcher, Google Play, and Android. You can also stream it below or download it from SoundCloud. Our theme song is “Brundlefly” by The Zombie Dandies, which you can download here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#TV Avalanche#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronestv avalanche

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 5 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP