This week, we team up to talk about The Defenders — the climactic Marvel/Netflix drama that brings together Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist — then prepare to say goodbye to the great Halt and Catch Fire before answering your questions about putting Wynn Duffy from Justified on other shows, how hard it is to remember plot points on shows with long hiatuses, and what our two favorite NBA players could do on Game of Thrones. We close things up with a long spoiler discussion of the crazy schemes hatched by Jon Snow and company in “Eastwatch.”

00:00-15:01 The Defenders

15:02-23:00 Halt and Catch Fire season 4

23:01-37:21 Listener mail: All he does is Wynn

37:22-42:29 Listener mail: Remembering Peak TV plot points

42:30-46:47 Listener mail: Porzingis and Embiid on Game of Thrones?

46:48-01:15:03 Game of Thrones: “Eastwatch” spoilers

