TV Avalanche Podcast, Episode 3: ‘The Good Fight,’ ‘Big Little Lies’ And More

02.13.17 1 hour ago

CBS/FX/HBO

We’re on week three of the TV Avalanche Podcast, and we haven’t felt the need to change the name again! (Though if someone has an overwhelmingly better suggestion, we are still listening.)

A busy show this week, with reviews of five new or returning series — three that we both watched, two that one of us quizzes the other about — a discussion of why It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is having one of its best seasons ever at the absurdly advanced age of 12, and then an off-topic discussion about our favorite basketball teams that will either feel much too long or much too short to you all.

The rundown:

01:16-11:08 The Good Fight
11:09-19:42 Big Little Lies
19:43-24:40 Crashing
24:41-31:01 Billions
31:02-34:23 Bates Motel
34:24-45:15 It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
45:16-59:59 Trust the Process: Knicks vs. Sixers

We remain in beta on the podcast — and apologize if the sound was iffier this week, as we are figuring out some equipment issues — so there’s no feed, but you can stream it below, or download it from SoundCloud. If you have suggestions for the kinds of segments you’d like to hear, shows we should talk about, questions to answer, etc., put them in the comments below, or tweet at me and/or Brian.

