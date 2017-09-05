HBO/Netflix

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

I’m back from two weeks of vacation, during which Brian devoted FIFTY-FIVE MINUTES of one podcast to discussing Zoo with Caroline Framke, then did a 90-minute podcast about the Game of Thrones finale with Mo Ryan.

Because they discussed Thrones so exhaustively, we decided to move on to the unofficial start of the fall TV season, with joint reviews of two new shows and two returning shows, plus a dip into the mailbag before we split up for my take on Top of the Lake: China Girl and Brian’s on Narcos season three.

The rundown:

00:00-08:03 You’re the Worst season four

08:04-17:56 BoJack Horseman season four

17:57-28:34 The Orville

28:35-41:15 The Deuce

41:16-46:18 Listener mail: Is the average TV show better in Peak TV?

46:19-52:41 Alan on Top of the Lake: China Girl

52:42-01:02:15 Brian on Narcos season 3

As always, you can send questions to tvavalanche@uproxx.com, or tweet with the hashtag #TVAvalanche.

You can also follow the podcast directly on Twitter. Uproxx now has a dedicated TV Avalanche page with links to all the ways you can subscribe, but just in case, the podcast is available on iTunes (please rate and review if you haven’t already), Stitcher, Google Play, and Android. You can also stream it below or download it from SoundCloud. Our theme song is “Brundlefly” by The Zombie Dandies, which you can download here.