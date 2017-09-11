Comedy Central/FX

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

We open this week’s episode with an Emmy preview where we each pick potential events that could make us happy during Sunday night’s telecast, and others that would annoy us. From there, we move onto reviews of two returning cable shows with female leads: Abbi and Ilana back to get into trouble on Broad City, and Pamela Adlon and friends for a new year of Broad City. Then we do an extended mailbag segment, answering questions about Amazon’s search for the next Game of Thrones, AMC’s third-best show ever, comfort food TV, what Zoo animal Brian would like to see devour Pete Campbell, the best sports-themed shows, and a lot more.

As always, you can send questions to tvavalanche@uproxx.com, or tweet with the hashtag #TVAvalanche.

You can also follow the podcast directly on Twitter. Uproxx now has a dedicated TV Avalanche page with links to all the ways you can subscribe, but just in case, the podcast is available on iTunes (please rate and review if you haven’t already), Stitcher, Google Play, and Android. You can also stream it below or download it from SoundCloud. Our theme song is “Brundlefly” by The Zombie Dandies, which you can download here.

00:00-20:26 Emmy preview

20:27-27:58 Broad City season 4

27:59-36:44 Better Things season 2

36:45-43:10 Listener mail: Turmoil at Amazon

43:11-49:34 Listener mail: AMC’s third-best show ever?

49:35-52:34 Listener mail: 13-hour novel vs 13-hour movie & Pete Campbell vs Zoo animals

52:35-59:45 Listener mail: Comfort food TV

59:46-01:02:57 Listener mail: Sports-themed TV shows

01:02:58-01:07:22 Listener mail: Unfairly-maligned characters