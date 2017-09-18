ABC/NBC

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

On this week’s show, we try to bust through our Emmy hangovers by breaking down the highlights (first-time winners!) and lowlights (San Spicer! interrupted speeches!) of last night’s big ceremony. From there, we do our best to review The Good Place season 2 without spoiling it. Then Brian previews what could well be the series finale of his beloved Zoo.

After that, we shift into fall premiere gear for a bit by reviewing two upcoming network shows: CBS’ Me, Myself & I and ABC’s The Good Doctor. And we close things out with a spoiler-filled look at BoJack Horseman season four.

00:00-19:36 Emmys

19:37-25:09 The Good Place season two

25:10-31:55 Zoo finale preview

31:56-39:16 Me, Myself & I

39:17-46:29 The Good Doctor

46:30-01:07:39 BoJack Horseman season four spoilers