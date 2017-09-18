TV Avalanche Podcast, Episode 33: Emmys, ‘Good Place,’ ‘BoJack,’ ‘Good Doctor’ & More

#TV Avalanche
Senior Television Writer
09.18.17

ABC/NBC

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

On this week’s show, we try to bust through our Emmy hangovers by breaking down the highlights (first-time winners!) and lowlights (San Spicer! interrupted speeches!) of last night’s big ceremony. From there, we do our best to review The Good Place season 2 without spoiling it. Then Brian previews what could well be the series finale of his beloved Zoo.

After that, we shift into fall premiere gear for a bit by reviewing two upcoming network shows: CBS’ Me, Myself & I and ABC’s The Good Doctor. And we close things out with a spoiler-filled look at BoJack Horseman season four.

As always, you can send questions to tvavalanche@uproxx.com, or tweet with the hashtag #TVAvalanche.

You can also follow the podcast directly on Twitter. Uproxx now has a dedicated TV Avalanche page with links to all the ways you can subscribe, but just in case, the podcast is available on iTunes (please rate and review if you haven’t already), Stitcher, Google Play, and Android. You can also stream it below or download it from SoundCloud. Our theme song is “Brundlefly” by The Zombie Dandies, which you can download here.

00:00-19:36 Emmys
19:37-25:09 The Good Place season two
25:10-31:55 Zoo finale preview
31:56-39:16 Me, Myself & I
39:17-46:29 The Good Doctor
46:30-01:07:39 BoJack Horseman season four spoilers

