Fox/Adult Swim

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

It’s time for a role swap this week, as we wanted to see how things went if Brian introduced each segment and I offered my opinion first — and offered frequent and shameless plugs for next week’s publication of Breaking Bad 101: The Complete Critical Companion. Let us know what you think — about the switcheroo, not the shameless plugs — in the comments.

We only reviewed one new show this week in Fox’s X-Men spinoff The Gifted, and followed that up with a mix of mailbag questions and spoiler segments, including the long-awaited return of Curb Your Enthusiasm, the Rick and Morty season finale — which gave me an opportunity to wrestle with my complicated feelings about the show — and the latest episode of Halt and Catch Fire. Oh, and there are more book plugs to come.

As always, you can send questions to tvavalanche@uproxx.com, or tweet with the hashtag #TVAvalanche.

You can also follow the podcast directly on Twitter. Uproxx now has a dedicated TV Avalanche page with links to all the ways you can subscribe, but just in case, the podcast is available on iTunes (please rate and review if you haven’t already), Stitcher, Google Play, and Android. You can also stream it below or download it from SoundCloud. Our theme song is “Brundlefly” by The Zombie Dandies, which you can download here.

00:00-05:17 Intro/shameless book plug #1

05:18-14:07 The Gifted

14:08-20:10 Listener mail: Rich TV characters to buy Knicks/Sixers

20:11-25:42 TV shows that changed their title sequences

25:43-28:13 Wynn Duffy on The Deuce

28:14-30:31 Worse punishment: Bad Place, or bad TV?

30:32-42:27 Curb Your Enthusiasm premiere spoilers

42:27-57:21 Rick and Morty finale spoilers

57:22-01:15:07 Halt and Catch Fire spoilers