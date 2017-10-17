Netflix/AMC

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

Most weeks, we review new or notable returning shows premiering in that week, but the way we all watch television — TV critics included — has changed, which means sometimes the most interesting shows to talk about are ones that already debuted, but we didn’t get to in advance for one reason or another. This week’s podcast features a pair of those, both from Netflix, in Mindhunter and Big Mouth, before we dipped into the mailbag to pick our dream Must-See TV lineup and to discuss the problem of when bad titles happen to good shows, followed by a long and heartfelt discussion of the Halt and Catch Fire series finale. And we bookended all the TV talk with discussions of my new side job as a wedding officiant and Brian’s hopes and dreams for his Philadelphia 76ers on the eve of a new NBA season.

The rundown:

00:00-06:12 Alan marries people

06:13-22:36 Mindhunter

22:37-31:14 Big Mouth

31:15-41:42 Listener mail: The ideal Must-See TV lineup

41:43-48:37 Listener mail: When bad names happen to good shows

48:38-01:17:49 Halt and Catch Fire finale spoilers

01:17:50-01:23:00 NBA mini-preview