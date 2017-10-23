Fox/Netflix

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

This week, we kick things up with a discussion of both Stranger Things 2 (which I reviewed here) and the first season, which we had never discussed before. No real spoilers, as we’ll revisit the second season in a week or two.

From there, it’s a long and slightly spoiler-filled Brooklyn Nine-Nine discussion, and, as promised, here is the video of Captain Holt discussing hula hoop moves:

That leads into a discussion of some of our favorite TV weddings and proposals, followed by an explosive investigation into the fact that the Mindhunter leads look a lot like other people. This resemblance in particular…

…led to poor Carrie Coon having to do this:

Updated my bio to address the ongoing Mindhunter controversy. — Carrie Coon (@carriecoon) October 23, 2017

Finally, we close things out with a pair of reader questions, first from our pal Mo Ryan about Brian’s proposed Halt and Catch Fire spinoff, then one on when hope-watching goes bad on the back end, and you’re stuck with a show you once loved, now hate, and probably should have dropped years ago.

As always, you can send questions to tvavalanche@uproxx.com, or tweet with the hashtag #TVAvalanche.

The rundown:

The rundown:

00:00 – 24:00 Stranger Things (and a Jason Statham tangent)

24:00 – 41:15 Brooklyn Nine-Nine

41:15 – 48:30 Favorite TV weddings/proposals

48:30 – 56:30 Mindhunter doppelgangers

56:30 – 1:06:00 Listener mail