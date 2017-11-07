USA/Netflix

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

Brian and I kick off this week’s episode with a discussion of USA’s Damnation — which I wrote about here — and the question of why people make an effort to watch a B or B- show in an era with so many B+ or better options.

From there, we dip into the mailbag to talk about the turmoil over at House of Cards and whether there’s historical precedent for this degree of ugliness, then answer questions about whether bad TV opinions should lead you to write off the person who holds them on non-TV subjects, Wynn Duffy vs time travel and Wynn Duffy vs Jason Statham, and the ideal mascot name for Jason Mendoza’s high school on The Good Place. That provides a perfect opportunity to segue into a spoiler discussion of that show’s great second season, followed by a long segment spoiling all of Stranger Things 2.

As always, you can send questions to tvavalanche@uproxx.com, or tweet with the hashtag #TVAvalanche.

