TV Avalanche Podcast, Episode 42: 'Runaways,' 'Godless' & 'She's Gotta Have It'

Senior Television Writer
11.21.17

Hulu/Netflix

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

Though 2017 is winding down, we’re still not running out of things to talk about, in part because the various streaming services tend to save some of their biggest shows for holiday season, when they know their customers will have more time to binge. So this week’s episode starts off with a trio of streaming debuts: Hulu’s Marvel Comics teen drama Runaways (which I reviewed here), Netflix’s Western miniseries Godless (which I reviewed here), and Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It remake for Netflix (which I’ll be reviewing tomorrow).

From there, we dipped into the mailbag for another fun fantasy casting question, then pivoted into a spoiler-filled discussion of the You’re the Worst finale and how much we still care about Gretchen and Jimmy.

It may finally be time for the all-Parks and Rec podcast next week, so start sending questions now!

As always, you can send questions to tvavalanche@uproxx.com, or tweet with the hashtag #TVAvalanche.

You can also follow the podcast directly on Twitter. Uproxx now has a dedicated TV Avalanche page with links to all the ways you can subscribe, but just in case, the podcast is available on iTunes (please rate and review if you haven’t already), Stitcher, Google Play, and Android. You can also stream it below or download it from SoundCloud. Our theme song is “Brundlefly” by The Zombie Dandies, which you can download here.

The rundown:

00:00-08:20 Introduction/Holiday streaming TV deluge
08:21-20:40 Runaways
20:41-34:20 Godless
34:21-48:00 She’s Gotta Have It
48:01-56:00 Listener mail
56:01-01:13:34 You’re the Worst spoilers

