Netflix/Amazon

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

After devoting all of last week’s episode to Parks and Recreation, it’s back to more or less business as usual this week, give or take digressions to discuss Suits co-star Meghan Markle joining the Royal Family, the merits of the Back to the Future sequels, and why Brian would dare to suggest Lethal Weapon is a better movie than Die Hard. In between all that goofiness, we squeeze in reviews of The Crown season two, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Happy, then get into some spoilers about the current season of Mr. Robot.

The rundown:

Intro 0-03:23

The Crown 3:23-18:00

Meghan Markle 18:00-23:15

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 23:15 – 35:50

Happy 35:50 – 42:04

Mr. Robot 42:04 -54:08

Back to the Future 54:08 – 1:02:09

Die Hard vs Lethal Weapon 1:02:09 – 1:12:23