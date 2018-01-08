Getty/Netflix

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

With most of this month’s big premieres happening in other weeks, it was a more eclectic podcast today. We start with a discussion of last night’s Golden Globes (which Brian and our boss Keith wrote about), then shift into a belated and mostly spoiler-free review of Netflix’s The End of the F***ing World. (If you want a spoiler-heavy take, I have it for you here.)

After that, we bounced around, from the news that Game of Thrones won’t be back til next year, to some leftover business about which Americans lead has killed more people, to famous TV sports fans, inspired in part by this tweet:

And we close things out with some thoughts on the enduring popularity of Friends, which included a brief discussion of this very persuasive Twitter thread.

As always, you can send questions to tvavalanche@uproxx.com, or tweet with the hashtag #TVAvalanche.

You can also follow the podcast directly on Twitter. Uproxx now has a dedicated TV Avalanche page with links to all the ways you can subscribe, but just in case, the podcast is available on iTunes (please rate and review if you haven’t already), Stitcher, Google Play, and Android. You can also stream it below or download it from SoundCloud. Our theme song is “Brundlefly” by The Zombie Dandies, which you can download here.

The rundown:

0:00 – 20:00 Golden Globes

20:00 – 31:55 The End Of The F***ing World

31:55 – 41:40 Game Of Thrones

41:40 – 45:40 Who killed more people on The Americans?

45:40 1:08:27 Viewer emails (Including a discussion of Friends)