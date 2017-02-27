TV Avalanche Podcast, Episode 5: Oscar Disaster, ‘Feud’ And Time Travel

02.27.17 2 hours ago

FX/ABC/Fox

Happy post-Oscar hangover day, everybody! A few pieces of good news related to this show that we have come to refer to as The TV Avalanche Podcast:

First, to answer all of your questions about iTunes, Stitcher, etc., we are now far enough along in the project that we are hoping to set up a dedicated podcast feed sometime within the next few weeks. When we do, the goal is to make all of these early beta shows part of the feed so you can easily download the whole thing to your podcast app of choice. More to come on that front.

Second, after taking questions from you guys in last week’s episode, it occurred to us to ask our engineers to set up a dedicated email address for listener queries, which is now working at tvavalanche@uproxx.com. You can still tweet at us with the #TVAvalanche tag, but now you have multiple options to be sure your question is both seen and easily accessed days or weeks later when we are on a hunt for new questions.

As for this week’s podcast, we wound up with a big time travel theme, starting with an Oscar telecast where Sam and Al from Quantum Leap apparently showed up to fix Warren Beatty’s mistake, then featuring a Chicago spin-off that reaches back to the ’90s to link up to the early days of Law & Order, a new Ryan Murphy anthology that takes us back to Hollywood in the early ’60s, and then this season’s latest shows that are explicitly about traveling through time (with Timeless commentary peppering both of those segments). And we conclude with Brian defending why he still watches Ballers.

The rundown:

00:00-11:30 The Most Dramatic Oscars Ever
11:31-14:45 Emmy moments that need to be Beatty’ed
11:46-16:09 Podcast announcements
16:10-23:45 Chicago Justice
23:50-34:16 Feud: Bette and Joan
34:17-39:36 Making History (plus Timeless)
39:37-46:21 Time After Time (plus Timeless)
46:22-50:00 Listener mail: Should The Rock host the Oscars?

Again, we hope to have a dedicated feed soon, but in the meantime, you can stream it below or download the file from SoundCloud.

TAGStv avalanche

Around The Web

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 7 hours ago
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP