TV Avalanche Podcast, Episode 47: 2018 TV Preview, ‘X-Files,’ ‘Grown-ish’ & More

01.02.18

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

For our first podcast of 2018 — which we realized after I had the first of several senior moments in an episode that somehow wound up being about us being old men — we wanted to spotlight some new and returning shows we’re looking forward to in the new year, which then inevitably turned into Brian’s latest excuse to discuss The Accountant. And, to prove my own youth cred, I dropped a reference to a 65-year-old Esther Williams movie:

From there, it was on to this week’s premieres, starting with the return of The X-Files, which I reviewed earlier today. Brian has actually never seen the show before, so he jumped into season 11 knowing virtually nothing, which was interesting.

After that, we talked about the new Fox sitcom LA to Vegas, starring Dylan McDermott and his mustache (which I enjoyed), Freeform’s black-ish spinoff grown-ish, and Lena Waithe’s new Showtime drama The Chi.

As always, you can send questions to tvavalanche@uproxx.com, or tweet with the hashtag #TVAvalanche.

You can also follow the podcast directly on Twitter. Uproxx now has a dedicated TV Avalanche page with links to all the ways you can subscribe, but just in case, the podcast is available on iTunes (please rate and review if you haven’t already), Stitcher, Google Play, and Android. You can also stream it below or download it from SoundCloud. Our theme song is “Brundlefly” by The Zombie Dandies, which you can download here.

0:00-23:07 – Intro chat and shows we’re looking forward to in 2018
23:07-37:04 – The X-Files
37:04-45:25 – LA to Vegas
45:25-51:45 grown-ish
51:45-End – The Chi

