Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.
For our first podcast of 2018 — which we realized after I had the first of several senior moments in an episode that somehow wound up being about us being old men — we wanted to spotlight some new and returning shows we’re looking forward to in the new year, which then inevitably turned into Brian’s latest excuse to discuss The Accountant. And, to prove my own youth cred, I dropped a reference to a 65-year-old Esther Williams movie:
From there, it was on to this week’s premieres, starting with the return of The X-Files, which I reviewed earlier today. Brian has actually never seen the show before, so he jumped into season 11 knowing virtually nothing, which was interesting.
After that, we talked about the new Fox sitcom LA to Vegas, starring Dylan McDermott and his mustache (which I enjoyed), Freeform’s black-ish spinoff grown-ish, and Lena Waithe’s new Showtime drama The Chi.
Esther Williams is who Scarjo’s character in Hail, Caesar! was based on. Highly choreographed water numbers.
If I didn’t hate nostalgia and the idea of nostalgia already, listening to Alan discuss The X-Files being dragged back from the dead makes me want to vomit.
Brian, Roseanne was the best show (that last season never happened) and it’s all on Amazon Prime. In theory, the idea of it coming back is horrible because things end for a reason. The counterpoints that Norm MacDonald is a writer, Morgan Murphy is a writer, John Goodman has become a goddamn national treasure by now, Roseanne still has a lot of passion and comedy in her, and they’re going to have both Beckys somehow. But it’s still dredging up something that ended twenty years ago because people my age are finally old enough to greenlight remakes of things we grew up watching, which in that context is depressing as Hell. I guess what I’m saying is that Libya is a land of contrasts.
Anyway, what’s the worst-case scenario for LA to Vegas? It can just use the scripts for Wings and it would still be better than most TV that seems to be on. And it may give us another Tony Shalhoub if it makes it to season 2-3.