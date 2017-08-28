Peaks TV: ‘Twin Peaks’ Episode 16: Let’s Dance

Showtime

The return of Twin Peaks is a lot to process. After each episode, Uproxx’s Alan Sepinwall and Keith Phipps attempt to hash out what we all just watched. With Alan on vacation this week, Josh Kurp will be subbing in for him.

Keith Phipps: Well, that was an episode. There’s something to be said for delayed gratification, isn’t there? Even within this episode, when it seemed increasingly likely that Dougie would awake and be fully Agent Cooper again, Twin Peaks took its time getting there, first discussing the nature of comas then gathering much of the extended cast of Las Vegas characters around Dougie/Coop’s bedside. And then… it’s Agent Cooper again, and unmistakably so.

One of the joys of The Return has been watching Kyle MacLachlan flex his muscles as an actor. He’s scarier than I ever imagined he could be as Bad Coop and funnier than I’ve ever seen him be as Dougie. But he’s been more than just funny as Dougie, finding the poignance in the character and with it the poignance at the heart of the Jones family’s situation. He’s served as a kind of holy fool that’s brought out the best in everyone around him and helped heal a marriage on the brink of falling apart. Like a lot of viewers, I wasn’t sure about the Jones corner of the revival’s world, in large part because Janey-E didn’t seem like a complex enough character for Naomi Watts’ talents. But I’ve come to love it. If this is, as I suspect, almost the last we’ll see of the Joneses and Las Vegas — it seems like Cooper is arranging for a new, improved Dougie to return in some form — it’s been a fun and strangely moving plotline.

What did you make of Cooper’s return? Was it everything you’d hoped it would be? And we should probably mention all the other Las Vegas action, including the strange fate of Chantal and Hutch, the semi-competent assassins with terrible diets.

Josh Kurp: Like you, I am a card-carrying member of the Dougie Jones fan club (unlike Alan, who goes on vacation the same week that Dougie leaves — hmm, do I sense a connection?), but I nearly stood and gave my television a round of applause when Agent Cooper said, “I am the FBI.” HE’S BACK.

It was worth all the endless scenes of Dougie eating cake, not knowing how doors work, and meekly throwing a baseball, which, again, I enjoyed, but I still missed our boy Cooper. When he snaps out of the coma after electrifying himself (there’s a good lesson in there about playing with electrical sockets, kids), he’s as charmingly confident and take-charge as ever, immediately instructing Battlin’ Bushnell Mullins to hand over his weapon, saying farewell to Janey-E and Sonny Jim, and demanding Bradley and Rodney Mitchum fire up the jet. Where are they going? I’ll let Rodney explain in the rare helpful bit of summation: “You don’t sell insurance, you’re an FBI agent who’s been missing for 25 years, and we need to get you to a town called Twin Peaks to a sheriff’s station.” Yup, that about sums it up. So does this.