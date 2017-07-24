Showtime

The return of Twin Peaks is a lot to process. After each episode, Uproxx’s Alan Sepinwall and Keith Phipps — or, this week, Josh Kurp pinch-hitting for a vacationing Keith — attempt to hash out what we all just watched.

Alan: First of all, Josh, welcome aboard this crazy train. Should we toast some champagne to your arrival? Chow down on some damn good cherry pie? Or just share a VW Microbus ride into town after you get thrown off a car-hood, T.J. Hooker-style?

I’m curious for both your overall thoughts on the revival so far, and on the many strange doings of “Part 11” in particular. This was, like most of The Return, a hodgepodge of ideas and tones — one minute broad comedy with Dougie and the Mitchums and Candie, another loud melodrama with Becky and her parents, another pure supernatural horror like the Charred Man crushing William Hastings’ skull while Gordon Cole is busy staring at a cosmic sinkhole — yet so many of the individual pieces were stunning to experience. And occasionally, like the long sequence in and outside of the Double-R, it felt like we were getting all the disparate pieces of the revival at once, like how the family drama (Bobby is revealed to be Becky’s dad) keeps morphing into something both more ridiculous (the mom angry about the gun in the minivan) and unsettling (Shelly abruptly rushing out to kiss Red as if she’s under some spell, the sick passenger of the honking woman seeming to levitate out of the seat to slowly vomit up some disgusting fluid) at the same time.

On social media tonight, I saw a mix of people feeling despair at how slowly the story is moving — and how clear it is by now that if Dougie turns back into Good Coop at all, it’ll be very close to the end of things — and others marveling at the individual sights and sounds and emotions on display. I fall somewhere in the middle, though more towards the latter group: I wish there was more story here than Lynch and Frost appear to have, but damn if this show doesn’t consistently make me feel like I’ve never seen or heard these things before. What about you?

Josh: Thank you for having me. I was planning on making my presence known by obnoxiously honking my horn, but your introduction works, too.



Anyway, I’ve enjoyed the revival so far, despite (or maybe because of?) Dougie, the tangents that go nowhere, and the extra-long runtimes. It’s nice to live in this world again, even if a good chunk of the revival takes place outside of Twin Peaks. And if I’m being honest, the Double-R scenes have been some of my least favorite. That’s especially true of “Part 11.” You know that crinkled-face look a disapproving Norma gives from a nearby booth? That’s me whenever Becky and/or Steven are around. I’m trying to find something interesting about them, outside of her being related to characters from the original series (Shelly and an impossibly cool-looking Bobby), and failing. I’m surprised by how little I care. I’m also shocked by — and I feel dirty just typing — how much I like Jim Belushi as one-half of the Mitchum brothers. His howling at the sky, after realizing that his dream came true and, yes, that is a cherry pie in the box Dougie is holding, was a moment of pure catharsis. For a second, I even thought Dougie might snap back into Good Coop, but the moment was short lived. A familiar tune on the piano and pie awakened something in Dougie, but not what you and many others hoped for.

Earlier, you mentioned the hodgepodge of ideas in “Part 11.” Did this episode feel like Twin Peaks greatest hits to you? I don’t mean that in a bad way — if the show was a band, it would be selling out arenas, not playing state fairs in Nebraska — but the episode had nearly all of his Lynch’s trademarks: dark comedy, melodrama, extreme violence, surreal visuals (the electric sky portal) and visions (the Charred Men), the Red Room, the Log Lady’s vague clues, the coffee and doughnuts and pie, fire, a car traveling down an empty highway. Albert even guesses what Diane is going to say (“fuck you”) before she can say it.