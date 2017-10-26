FXX

I’ll try to be brief on this one, because I enjoyed virtually nothing about this episode and want to hope it’s just an aberration, rather than part of a worrisome trend along with last week’s disappointing installment.

Like I said last time, there’s a very narrow target the show needs to hit where the characters are damaged and shallow and terrible, and yet also still watchable, and recent installments have fallen down on the job. Even the hometown episode has Gretchen doing some pretty despicable things to those poor high school kids, but that one was at least played as such — a sad rock bottom moment for a character who has trouble holding off her darkest impulses — whereas everything since then has been played for laughs, and I’m at the point where I’m starting to hate everyone, and not just the fringe characters like Becca Barbara and Paul.

But speaking of Becca, if there was one thing I did not need at this stage in the show’s creative lifespan, it was an episode set largely at her and Vernon’s house. Once upon a time, Becca served a useful role on the show as someone who was judgmental and hypocritical and could spur on both Lindsay and Jimmy based on their shared histories, but who at least had a few toes in a world we could recognize as our own. Now she’s just a shrill, caricatured repository of a lot of things the show’s writers clearly hate, and it makes every moment she’s on screen profoundly unpleasant, even in an episode where we’re meant to sympathize more with her and Lindsay because we see just how terrible and neglectful their actress mother has been to them over the years.