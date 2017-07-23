Poker is a game of odds, but sometimes odds are meant to be beaten. For Scott Blumstein, beating the oddds meant winning more than $8 million in Las Vegas on Saturday. Blumstein won the 2017 World Series of Poker on an improbable final hand after his heads-up competitor, Dan Ott, was trying to double up again and get back in control of the game.
After surviving an all-in bet on king-nine against a pair of sixes, Ott tried again by going all-in with the ace of diamonds and the eight of the same suit. Blumstein called with the ace of hearts and the two of diamonds, putting him behind before the flop.
