Aaron Hernandez had severe CTE. That much was already known. But doctors studying his brain following his suicide say the damage to his brain is some of the worst they’ve seen in a 27-year-old, otherwise healthy man.

Hernandez killed himself in his prison cell in April years after he was convicted of the murder of Odin Lloyd. Hernandez’s family donated his brain to science, and researchers in Boston studied his brain for signs of brain damage. In September, doctors announced that he had CTE.

The news of Hernandez’s CTE proceeded a lawsuit filed by his family against the Patriots and the NFL, and it’s terrible news for fans of the sport who insist that its violence is not killing its participants. But the news got worse on Thursday.