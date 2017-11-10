Aaron Hernandez had severe CTE. That much was already known. But doctors studying his brain following his suicide say the damage to his brain is some of the worst they’ve seen in a 27-year-old, otherwise healthy man.
Hernandez killed himself in his prison cell in April years after he was convicted of the murder of Odin Lloyd. Hernandez’s family donated his brain to science, and researchers in Boston studied his brain for signs of brain damage. In September, doctors announced that he had CTE.
The news of Hernandez’s CTE proceeded a lawsuit filed by his family against the Patriots and the NFL, and it’s terrible news for fans of the sport who insist that its violence is not killing its participants. But the news got worse on Thursday.
Also according to the NYT “McKee said Hernandez had a genetic marker that makes people vulnerable to certain brain diseases and could have contributed to how aggressively he developed CTE.’
Not great reporting to skip this particular detail. There’s SOMETHING here in regards to football being related to chronic brain trauma, but the research to know the exact level of correlation is yet to be determined, and the reporting on this issue has frankly become a bit sensationalistic and irresponsible.
so like, banging your head against hard objects hundreds of times is still good for you?
That WaPo link shows doctors looking at a brain laid out in slices on a cookie sheet. Does anyone know how they do the cutting? Is there a deli slicer or mandolin somewhere designated “for brains only?”