Getty Image

Aaron Rodgers had surgery for his broken collarbone and won’t be playing football anytime soon. It also looks like talk of the hit that caused his injury won’t be going away anytime soon, either.

Rodgers and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr have been sparring through various forms of media since Barr’s hit on Rodgers on October 15 caused the injury that put the 2-time NFL MVP on the shelf.

Cameras caught Rodgers swearing at Barr after the play, but in the outtakes of Rodgers’ appearance on Conan earlier this week, Rodgers said that cameras missed the linebacker giving him the finger and a groin chop after the hit.