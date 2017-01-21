Aaron Rodgers Took A Shot At The Falcons For Piping In Crowd Noise

USA TODAY Sports

If you like football games that involve a whole bunch of points and yards gained through the air, Sunday’s NFC Championship matchup between Atlanta and Green Bay is for you. It pits the league’s premier big-play offense in Atlanta against Aaron Rodgers, who is on another level right now.

The game will take place in Atlanta, and the atmosphere should be electric. To Rodgers, though, there’s reason for skepticism as to where the noise in the Georgia Dome will come from.

Rodgers on Georgia Dome: "It's really loud in there. Whether that's all natural or not is yet to be seen." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) January 20, 2017

While this is a shot at Falcons fans, it’s also a swipe at the organization. Back in 2015, the NFL fined Atlanta $350,000 and stripped them of a pick in the 2016 Draft for pumping in artificial crowd noise during the 2013 and 2014 seasons. In fairness, the team has parted ways with the person who was behind this and the environment for last week’s Falcons-Seahawks game was great, but this is still a good piece of banter from Rodgers.

Falcons fans will want to be as loud as possible, anyway, because the team will need all the help it can get to throw Rodgers off his game. The Packers’ signal caller has played four times in Atlanta, and while the Packers are 2-2, Rodgers has been outstanding.

Aaron Rodgers Career in Georgia Dome

W-L 2-2

Pass YPG 338

Comp pct 75%

TD-Int 10-0

Total QBR 88.4 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 16, 2017

It’s going to get really, really loud in the Georgia Dome. The crowd won’t need any help getting fired up, but this comment from Rodgers will definitely help motivate Falcons fans on Sunday.

