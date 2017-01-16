Aaron Rodgers Invented His Miracle Playoff Pass In The Huddle

Getty Image

Aaron Rodgers proved once again he’s just capable of more than any other quarterback in the league on Sunday. Late in the game, he hit a 30-yard strike to Jared Cook up the sideline while rolling to his left and twisting his body to beat the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Divisional round. It was a staggering sequence just to watch, but postgame interviews added another layer to its ridiculousness.

Cobb said the final play was not an actual playcall. Rodgers just told each receiver what to do, like a kid drawing in the dirt. Seriously. — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) January 16, 2017

We’ll get back to Rodgers being impressive in a bit, but let’s just take a moment to appreciate how little of a plan Mike McCarthy had — or if he did have a plan, how little trust Rodgers had in it. Or perhaps vice versa: McCarthy had supreme trust in one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time to call the game he felt was best. Either way, Rodgers done a great job fostering a positive locker room in Green Bay for years, and clock management has always been McCarthy’s Achilles’ heel, so we can’t blame Rodgers for doing his own thing.

And what a thing it was! Imagine having the relaxed confidence to be able to look at your players and say, “Okay, you go there, you go there,” etc. like you’re in the damn schoolyard. Rodgers is just a supernatural player at the peak of his powers right now, and as a result the Packers are the most dangerous team left in the NFL playoffs.