Aaron Rodgers Is Excited About The Packers Signing Martellus Bennett

@packers happy birthday me. Lol A post shared by Martellus Bennett (@martellusb) on Mar 10, 2017 at 3:25pm PST

Martellus Bennett entered the 2017 season in an interesting position. On one hand, the talented tight end did not light the world on fire as a member of the New England Patriots in 2016, catching “only” 55 passes for 701 yards and seven touchdowns. On the flip side, Bennett was a key cog on the Super Bowl champions and an even more vital piece in the aftermath of the injury to Rob Gronkowski.

On Friday evening, word broke that Bennett was cashing in on that intrigue in the form of a deal with the Green Bay Packers. While contract numbers aren’t yet available for the veteran tight end, the most important thing is that his quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, appears to be very pleased with his new weapon in the passing game.

Bennett, who also earns a great deal of attention for his personality off the field, was the first member of the reigning champs to indicate that he wouldn’t be visiting Donald Trump’s White House. On the field, though, he is a potentially dynamic player that appears to be a clear upgrade over fellow free agent tight end Jared Cook.

This is also an example of the Packers going outside of their normal model in targeting a player with no direct ties to the organization, but Rodgers has made it quite clear that he wants help immediately. In addition, Green Bay has been hearing whispers (from Rodgers himself) that their quarterback wants a new contract and this pick-up could go a long way toward appeasing him in a non-financial way.

Aaron Rodgers is happy, Martellus Bennett is happy and the Green Bay Packers are better than they were a few hours ago. May the offseason continue.