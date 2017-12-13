Aaron Rodgers Says He’s Been Medically Cleared To Return To The Packers

#Aaron Rodgers #Green Bay Packers #NFL
12.12.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Green Bay Packers are one of the teams in the hunt for a Wild Card spot in the NFC. Late on Tuesday night, the team received some good news that helps their playoff chances exponentially, as Aaron Rodgers posted a picture on Instagram and said that he has been medically cleared to play.

Rodgers went down with a broken collarbone during the Packers’ Week 6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers was taken to the ground by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr and the two exchanged in some jawing before the two-time MVP was carted off the field with an apparent arm injury.

It was initially believed that he would miss the entire season, as he underwent surgery to recover from the injury. But as he said on Tuesday, he’s been able to recover to a point that doctors cleared him. Now, Rodgers is able to suit up as Green Bay pushes for a spot in the postseason.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Aaron Rodgers#Green Bay Packers#NFL
TAGSAARON RODGERSGREEN BAY PACKERSNFL

Best Of 2017

The Worst Songs Of 2017

The Worst Songs Of 2017

12.12.17 13 hours ago 5 Comments
Mustaches, Invisible Snakes, And Robots: Some Extremely Specific TV Awards For 2017

Mustaches, Invisible Snakes, And Robots: Some Extremely Specific TV Awards For 2017

12.12.17 14 hours ago 4 Comments
Best Of The Rest: Other Terrific New TV Shows Of 2017

Best Of The Rest: Other Terrific New TV Shows Of 2017

12.12.17 15 hours ago 5 Comments
The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

12.11.17 1 day ago 7 Comments
The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

12.11.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
Great (And Weird) 2017 Gifts For The Movie And TV Lovers In Your Life

Great (And Weird) 2017 Gifts For The Movie And TV Lovers In Your Life

and 12.11.17 2 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP