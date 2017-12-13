Getty Image

The Green Bay Packers are one of the teams in the hunt for a Wild Card spot in the NFC. Late on Tuesday night, the team received some good news that helps their playoff chances exponentially, as Aaron Rodgers posted a picture on Instagram and said that he has been medically cleared to play.

Rodgers went down with a broken collarbone during the Packers’ Week 6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers was taken to the ground by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr and the two exchanged in some jawing before the two-time MVP was carted off the field with an apparent arm injury.

It was initially believed that he would miss the entire season, as he underwent surgery to recover from the injury. But as he said on Tuesday, he’s been able to recover to a point that doctors cleared him. Now, Rodgers is able to suit up as Green Bay pushes for a spot in the postseason.