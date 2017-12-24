Getty Image

Aaron Rodgers returned from his broken collarbone last Sunday to try and keep Green Bay in the playoff hunt in their game against the Panthers, despite not being 100 percent. After losing that game, the Packers were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Monday night when the Falcons beat the Buccaneers.

With playoff hopes dashed, Rodgers returned to the Packers’ injured reserve list to shut him down for the rest of the season. It was an understandable and expected move, but it’s one that’s caused some other NFL teams to cry foul.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a number of teams have complained to the league about Rodgers returning to the injured reserve list with the same collarbone injury, noting it’s a violation of the league’s policy. The rule stipulates that a player must have a new injury that would keep them out for six weeks to be placed back on injured reserve.