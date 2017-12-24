NFL Teams Think The Packers Should Have To Release Aaron Rodgers For Violating IR Rules

#Aaron Rodgers #Green Bay Packers #NFL
12.24.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Aaron Rodgers returned from his broken collarbone last Sunday to try and keep Green Bay in the playoff hunt in their game against the Panthers, despite not being 100 percent. After losing that game, the Packers were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Monday night when the Falcons beat the Buccaneers.

With playoff hopes dashed, Rodgers returned to the Packers’ injured reserve list to shut him down for the rest of the season. It was an understandable and expected move, but it’s one that’s caused some other NFL teams to cry foul.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a number of teams have complained to the league about Rodgers returning to the injured reserve list with the same collarbone injury, noting it’s a violation of the league’s policy. The rule stipulates that a player must have a new injury that would keep them out for six weeks to be placed back on injured reserve.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Aaron Rodgers#Green Bay Packers#NFL
TAGSAARON RODGERSGREEN BAY PACKERSNFL

Best Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 3 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 4 days ago 47 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP