Who Won The NFL Weekend? Aaron Rodgers, The Cyborg Sent To Destroy The NFC

#NFL
01.02.17 49 mins ago

Getty Image

What a season for Aaron Rodgers. After the Packers got off to a slow start, we jumped the gun by a few weeks and claimed Rodgers was “back” from his struggles when the Packers were at 4-3. Three weeks later, they were sitting at 4-6, on the edge of falling out of the playoff race. Sure, the issues in Green Bay stemmed more from the ragged pass defense and nonexistent run game, but still — it was grim. Rodgers, however, publicly said, “I feel like we can run the table,” which earned scoffs at the time, but lo it has come to pass.

The Packers finished the 2016 season on a six-game winning streak, capped off with a primetime victory over the Detroit Lions to once again win the NFC North. The Lions ended their year on a three-game losing streak, and now have to travel to Seattle if they want to keep their season alive past Wild Card weekend. The Packers’ defense is now as injured as it’s ever been in the secondary, but even with castoffs manning the outside, the Lions couldn’t keep pace with Rodgers at his best.

You could feel the pressure the Lions were under to keep pace with the Green Bay offense every time they had the ball, and it resulted in Matthew Stafford forcing a lot of throws to score quickly, like the decisive interception late in the game, which Stafford forced to Golden Tate at the goal line when Micah Hyde was draped all over him. Hyde played well in the game, but he’ll likely be picked on by opposing quarterbacks in the postseason.

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSAARON RODGERSGREEN BAY PACKERSNEW YORK GIANTSNFLTONY ROMO

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 4 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 week ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP