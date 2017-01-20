USA TODAY Sports

Prepare to be disappointed if you were expecting to hear Aaron Rodgers describe that play he allegedly drew up against the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday in great detail. After the game, teammates exclaimed that it was a backyard play that led to Rodgers rolling left and hitting Jared Cook for 35 yards to set up Mason Crosby’s winning field goal.

Rodgers finally explained what he said in the huddle, and he didn’t exactly design something with sticks and rocks in the dirt. Here’s Rodgers on the Dan Le Batard Show: