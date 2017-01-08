Watch Aaron Rodgers Connect On An Incredible Hail Mary Before The Half

Of COURSE! Cobb hail marry TD pic.twitter.com/6QcVzokoC1 — ⓂarcusD2.0 (@_MarcusD2_) January 8, 2017

Aaron Rodgers is a magician. We know that he’s scary accurate when he throws a deep ball, but even for Rodgers, this was something else.

The Green Bay Packers’ quarterback had the opportunity for one more shot at the end zone during the team’s NFC Wild Card Game against New York. Rodgers dropped back as his receivers streaked down the field, and once everyone was in position, he flicked his wrist and lobbed a ball into the end zone.

Rodgers’ pass was scary good, as it hung in the air for a while before coming back to earth. Once it landed, it fell softly into the arms of Randall Cobb, who secured the ball and got both feet inbounds to give Green Bay a 14-6 lead heading into halftime. While Rodgers will get most of the praise, this was a fantastic play by Cobb.