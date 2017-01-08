Watch Aaron Rodgers Connect On An Incredible Hail Mary Before The Half

#NFL
01.08.17 1 hour ago

Aaron Rodgers is a magician. We know that he’s scary accurate when he throws a deep ball, but even for Rodgers, this was something else.

The Green Bay Packers’ quarterback had the opportunity for one more shot at the end zone during the team’s NFC Wild Card Game against New York. Rodgers dropped back as his receivers streaked down the field, and once everyone was in position, he flicked his wrist and lobbed a ball into the end zone.

Rodgers’ pass was scary good, as it hung in the air for a while before coming back to earth. Once it landed, it fell softly into the arms of Randall Cobb, who secured the ball and got both feet inbounds to give Green Bay a 14-6 lead heading into halftime. While Rodgers will get most of the praise, this was a fantastic play by Cobb.

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSAARON RODGERSGREEN BAY PACKERSNEW YORK GIANTSNFLRANDALL COBB

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 28 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP