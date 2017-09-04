Twitter/@dekker

The Green Bay Packers hosted the Rams on Thursday night for their final tune-up before the regular season. Being the final preseason game, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t part of the gameplan as his job was simply to stay healthy and be ready for their opener against the Seahawks next Sunday.

However, that doesn’t mean Rodgers didn’t get put to work this weekend. Rodgers got the call from friend and former Wisconsin basketball star Sam Dekker, now on the Los Angeles Clippers, for a little help around the house. The star quarterback proved he’s got skills with a wrench in his hands as well as a football as he popped over to fix Dekker’s sink.